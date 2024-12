9 people dead In these two shooting incidents in Ecuador, 9 people have died. On Wednesday night, 3 people were killed, and on Thursday morning, 6 people were murdered. According to the information, all the deceased were from the same family.

Crime on the rise The police have informed that Manabi is an important region for drug trafficking on Ecuador’s Pacific coast. This is why crime is increasing in Manabi province. There has been a significant increase in criminal cases in Manabi province in 2024.