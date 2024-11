IND vs AUS: Team India in Australia as Gautam Gambhir returns home for personal reasons

According to the report, Gambhir informed the board that he wanted to go home and join the team before the start of the pink-ball second Test in Adelaide.

New Delhi•Nov 26, 2024 / 02:00 pm• Patrika Desk

Team India will fly to Canberra tomorrow It is worth mentioning that the Indian team will fly to Canberra on Wednesday, where they will play a two-day pink-ball practice match, and Gautam Gambhir will not be a part of that match. Gambhir will join the team on December 6 before the Adelaide Test, but the biggest question is how the Indian team will practice for the Test in his absence?