IND vs AUS: Australia win Boxing Day Test by 184 runs

Sports

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Updates: Chasing a challenging target of 340 runs, the Indian team was bowled out for 155. Australia won the match by 184 runs.

New DelhiDec 30, 2024 / 01:58 pm

Patrika Desk

India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Updates: The Boxing Day Test reached a thrilling climax on Monday. Australia, winning the toss and batting first, posted a formidable 474 in their first innings. In response, India managed 369, giving Australia a 105-run lead. Australia’s second innings ended on 234 on day five, setting India a challenging 340-run target. However, India were bowled out for a paltry 155, handing Australia a resounding 184-run victory. This win gives the hosts an unassailable 2-1 lead in the series. The next match will be played in Sydney.
The Indian team, chasing Australia’s target of 340 runs, was bowled out for 155. With this, Australia secured the match by a massive margin of 184 runs. This victory also gave Australia an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
After losing the Melbourne Test to Australia, the Indian team’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final have suffered a major blow. Following this defeat, India is now in third place with 114 points and a winning percentage of 52.78. Meanwhile, Australia has surged ahead with 118 points and a winning percentage of 61.46.

