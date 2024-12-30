IND vs AUS: Australia win Boxing Day Test by 184 runs

The Indian team, chasing Australia’s target of 340 runs, was bowled out for 155. With this, Australia secured the match by a massive margin of 184 runs. This victory also gave Australia an unassailable 2-1 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After losing the Melbourne Test to Australia, the Indian team’s hopes of reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final have suffered a major blow. Following this defeat, India is now in third place with 114 points and a winning percentage of 52.78. Meanwhile, Australia has surged ahead with 118 points and a winning percentage of 61.46.