Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Bumrah retains top spot with 908 rating points. He is the first Indian bowler to achieve 908 rating points.

New DelhiJan 08, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Jasprit Bumrah
ICC Test Batsman Ranking: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest Test bowler rankings on Wednesday. Indian vice-captain and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top. Bumrah took 32 wickets at an excellent average of 13.06, bowling 151.2 overs in the five-match Test series played against Australia. He remains at number 1 with 908 rating points. He has become the first Indian bowler to achieve 908 rating points.
In the rankings released last week, Bumrah achieved 907 rating points, surpassing the all-time Indian rating points record of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin’s best rating was 904, which he achieved in December 2016. Apart from Bumrah, spinner Ravindra Jadeja is the other Indian bowler in the top 10. Jadeja is in 9th position with 745 rating points.
Fast bowler Scott Boland, who forced the Indian batsmen to kneel in the Sydney Test, has jumped 29 places to make it into the top 10. He is jointly ninth with Jadeja with 745 rating points. Boland took 10 wickets for 86 runs in the Sydney Test.
Australia’s captain Pat Cummins is in second place with a one-place gain. Cummins has 841 rating points. South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada also gained one place and is in third place with 837 rating points. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has lost two places and is in fourth rank with 835 rating points. South Africa’s Marco Jansen is in fifth place with 785 rating points.
 

