scriptIND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines | IND vs AUS LIVE: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines

Jaiswal shines as Rohit-Kohli partnership falters: Indian batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli once again failed to deliver.

New DelhiDec 30, 2024 / 11:39 am

Patrika Desk

Rohit Fail, Jaiswal Gives India Hope
IND VS AUS: The fifth and final day of the fourth Test match in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 between India and Australia is underway. Australia set India a target of 340 runs to win (IND VS AUS Scorecard). Chasing the target, India has lost 3 wickets and is nearing 90 runs. The Indian stalwarts Rohit and Kohli failed again, while Jaiswal displayed a tremendous performance. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant are currently at the crease. Yashasvi has already completed his fifty. India needs to chase this target in 92 overs to secure a victory. Australia’s second innings ended at 234 runs. Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets for India in the second innings. Earlier, the Indian team scored 369 runs in their first innings.
 

India’s Weak Start

IND VS AUS
India’s chase began slowly. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal refrained from playing big shots against the new ball. As a result, India managed only 25 runs in 16 overs. It seemed that Rohit was about to play a big innings, but he lost his patience. Rohit (9) was caught at gully by Mitchell Marsh off Pat Cummins. Four balls later, Cummins had KL Rahul caught at first slip by Usman Khawaja. Rahul failed to open his account. Then Virat Kohli also fell for 5 runs, caught by Khawaja off Mitchell Starc. Kohli’s old weakness didn’t leave him, and he was out to a ball that went outside off-stump. From there, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the innings. They have already put on a partnership of over 60 runs.
Fall Of Wickets: 1-25 (Rohit Sharma, 16.5 overs), 2-25 (KL Rahul, 16.6 overs), 3-33 (Virat Kohli, 26.1 overs)

Bumrah’s Magic Strikes Again!

Bumrah mindblowing Bowling
Once again, Bumrah’s fiery spells sent the Kangaroos scurrying. Australia’s start wasn’t good; they lost debutant Sam Conners (8 runs) at 20 runs. Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled him with a superb delivery. Then Siraj bowled Usman Khawaja (21 runs). When India needed a breakthrough, Siraj dismissed Steve Smith (13). Then Bumrah’s magic began; in the 34th over, he first dismissed Travis Head (1) and then, on the last ball of the same over, Mitchell Marsh (00). With the dismissal of Travis Head in the second innings of the Melbourne Test, Bumrah completed 200 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah then bowled Alex Carey (2) in his next over. While Smith was out at 80, Australia had only scored 11 runs and lost 4 wickets by the time Alex Carey was out. From there, Marnus Labuschagne and captain Pat Cummins steadied the Australian innings. A 57-run partnership developed between them for the seventh wicket. Siraj broke this partnership by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne scored 70 runs off 139 balls with the help of three fours. Shortly after, India got their eighth success when Mitchell Starc (5) was run out by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

#BGT2025 so far we know

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines - image

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident - image

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

Melbourne Boxing Day Test Faces Washout Threat: Rain Forecast for all Five Days - image

Melbourne Boxing Day Test Faces Washout Threat: Rain Forecast for all Five Days

Rohit Sharma Irritated by Persistent Batting Order Questions - image

Rohit Sharma Irritated by Persistent Batting Order Questions

Boxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch - image

Boxing Day Test: Run Fest or Pace Attack? Curator Matt Page Shares Key Insights on Melbourne Pitch

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years - image

IND vs AUS: Australia Announce Big Changes for Final Two Tests, Key Player Returns After 3 Years

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line - image

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli - image

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win - image

IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures - image

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures

News / Sports / IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

world

Former US President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

in 4 hours

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

National News

Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

in 1 hour

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

National News

Rajasthan: Drunk Drivers Hauling Hazardous Loads Raise New Year Safety Fears

in 2 hours

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

Entertainment

Kalki 2898 AD Sequel: Famous Actor to Play Lord Krishna?

in 2 hours

Latest Sports

Indian Player Test Match Fee: Kohli gets Rs15 lakh per Test, while Jaiswal earns Rs 45 lakh—find out why the difference is so big

Cricket News

Indian Player Test Match Fee: Kohli gets Rs15 lakh per Test, while Jaiswal earns Rs 45 lakh—find out why the difference is so big

3 days ago

Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

Cricket News

Virat Kohli One Match Fee: How Much Per Test? 20% Deducted on Melbourne Day 1

4 days ago

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

Cricket News

AUS vs IND 4th Test: Kohli Fined by ICC After On-Field Altercation with Konstas

4 days ago

AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

Cricket News

AUS vs IND 4th Test: After Clash with Kohli, Sam Konstas’ Reply Will Make You a Fan!

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.