IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines

India’s chase began slowly. Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal refrained from playing big shots against the new ball. As a result, India managed only 25 runs in 16 overs. It seemed that Rohit was about to play a big innings, but he lost his patience. Rohit (9) was caught at gully by Mitchell Marsh off Pat Cummins. Four balls later, Cummins had KL Rahul caught at first slip by Usman Khawaja. Rahul failed to open his account. Then Virat Kohli also fell for 5 runs, caught by Khawaja off Mitchell Starc. Kohli’s old weakness didn’t leave him, and he was out to a ball that went outside off-stump. From there, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal steadied the innings. They have already put on a partnership of over 60 runs.

Bumrah’s Magic Strikes Again!

Fall Of Wickets: 1-25 (Rohit Sharma, 16.5 overs), 2-25 (KL Rahul, 16.6 overs), 3-33 (Virat Kohli, 26.1 overs)Once again, Bumrah’s fiery spells sent the Kangaroos scurrying. Australia’s start wasn’t good; they lost debutant Sam Conners (8 runs) at 20 runs. Jasprit Bumrah clean bowled him with a superb delivery. Then Siraj bowled Usman Khawaja (21 runs). When India needed a breakthrough, Siraj dismissed Steve Smith (13). Then Bumrah’s magic began; in the 34th over, he first dismissed Travis Head (1) and then, on the last ball of the same over, Mitchell Marsh (00). With the dismissal of Travis Head in the second innings of the Melbourne Test, Bumrah completed 200 wickets in Test cricket. Bumrah then bowled Alex Carey (2) in his next over. While Smith was out at 80, Australia had only scored 11 runs and lost 4 wickets by the time Alex Carey was out. From there, Marnus Labuschagne and captain Pat Cummins steadied the Australian innings. A 57-run partnership developed between them for the seventh wicket. Siraj broke this partnership by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne. Labuschagne scored 70 runs off 139 balls with the help of three fours. Shortly after, India got their eighth success when Mitchell Starc (5) was run out by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.