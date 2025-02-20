UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

What did the farmers receive? Several major announcements were made for farmers in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. – ₹79,500 crore will be given to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).

– Compensation of ₹496 crore will be provided to approximately 10 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme).

– Under the PM KUSUM Yojana, a total of 22,089 solar pumps will be installed, which will help farmers with irrigation and save energy.

Assistance in case of accidents According to the announcements made in the budget, if a farmer is involved in an accident, he will receive financial assistance under the Mukhyamantri Krishak Durghatna Kalyan Yojana (Chief Minister’s Farmer Accident Welfare Scheme). This scheme has been in effect since 14 September 2019. Along with this, sugarcane farmers will be paid on time. The Yogi government has paid ₹2.73 lakh crore to approximately 46 lakh sugarcane farmers since 2017.