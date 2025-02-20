UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

What did the farmers receive?Several major announcements were made for farmers in the budget for the financial year 2025-26. – ₹79,500 crore will be given to farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer).
– Compensation of ₹496 crore will be provided to approximately 10 lakh farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme).
– Under the PM KUSUM Yojana, a total of 22,089 solar pumps will be installed, which will help farmers with irrigation and save energy.