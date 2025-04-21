Vaishakh Amavasya: Auspicious Yogas and their impact on three zodiac signs

Furthermore, Shobhan Yoga is also forming on this day, which boosts energy related to beauty and art. This yoga is particularly beneficial for those involved in painting, writing, and music. Benefits of Vaishakh Amavasya’s Auspicious Yogas for Three Zodiac Signs Aries The auspicious yogas formed on Vaishakh Amavasya will yield positive results for Aries in their careers and financial matters. According to astrology, the influence of Saubhagya Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga can fulfil the desires of those born under this sign. For those planning a job change, this is a good opportunity.

Virgo For Virgos, the auspicious yogas formed on Vaishakh Amavasya indicate financial gains and increased social standing. If you are associated with the arts, Shobhan Yoga will yield special benefits. There is a possibility of getting rid of old debts on this day.