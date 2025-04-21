scriptVaishakh Amavasya: Auspicious Yogas and their impact on three zodiac signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Vaishakh Amavasya: Auspicious Yogas and their impact on three zodiac signs

Vaishakh Amavasya: Donations and acts of charity hold great significance on Amavasya, a day dedicated to performing Pitru Tarpan for spiritual peace. This year, Vaishakh Amavasya falls on 27 April 2025. Significantly, three auspicious yogas are forming on this day, adding to its astrological importance. Astrologers believe that these auspicious yogas will particularly benefit three zodiac signs.

Apr 21, 2025 / 05:25 pm

Patrika Desk

According to the Panchang, three auspicious Yogas are forming on Vaishakh Amavasya. The Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga is forming on this day. Work undertaken during this yoga is believed to be successful, and all desires are fulfilled. Saubhagya Yoga is also forming on this day, which is said to increase happiness, prosperity, and good fortune in life. This yoga can brighten someone’s fortune.
Furthermore, Shobhan Yoga is also forming on this day, which boosts energy related to beauty and art. This yoga is particularly beneficial for those involved in painting, writing, and music.

Benefits of Vaishakh Amavasya’s Auspicious Yogas for Three Zodiac Signs

Aries

The auspicious yogas formed on Vaishakh Amavasya will yield positive results for Aries in their careers and financial matters. According to astrology, the influence of Saubhagya Yoga and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga can fulfil the desires of those born under this sign. For those planning a job change, this is a good opportunity.

Virgo

For Virgos, the auspicious yogas formed on Vaishakh Amavasya indicate financial gains and increased social standing. If you are associated with the arts, Shobhan Yoga will yield special benefits. There is a possibility of getting rid of old debts on this day.

Libra

On Vaishakh Amavasya, Libras will experience happiness in their family life and mental peace, leading to the possibility of good news at home. Love and understanding will increase in marital life.

