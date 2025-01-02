India vs Australia 5th Test: Can India break 47-year jinx in Sydney?

India’s 47-Year Winless Streak in Sydney India’s record at the SCG is abysmal. The team hasn’t won a Test match there in the last 47 years. Will the Indian team be able to break this embarrassing record in the upcoming match? India has played a total of 13 Tests in Sydney, winning only one, losing five, and drawing seven.

Indian Test Team’s Record in Sydney

Total Tests: 13

Wins: 1

Losses: 5

Draws: 7 1978 Victory Under Bishan Singh Bedi’s Captaincy India’s sole victory in Sydney came in 1978 under the captaincy of legendary bowler Bishan Singh Bedi. India defeated Australia by 2 runs. As the Test begins on 3 January, it is known as the ‘New Year Test’. Of the 13 Tests played in Sydney, 11 were New Year Tests. One was a Boxing Day Test and another was played from 12 December. The 12 December Test was India’s first Test on Australian soil, played in 1947. The Boxing Day Test in Sydney was played in 1968.

India vs Australia Test Series

Total Test Series: 28

India Wins: 11

Australia Wins: 12

Draws: 5 Close Competition Between Australia and India The Test record between India and Australia shows a close contest. 28 Test series have been played between the two nations, with India winning 11 and Australia winning 12. Five series ended in draws. Australia hasn’t won a Test series against India in the last 10 years.

India’s Test Series Record in Australia

Total Test Series: 13

India Wins: 2

Australia Wins: 8

Draws: 3