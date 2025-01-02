scriptIndia vs Australia 5th Test: Can India break 47-year jinx in Sydney? | India vs Australia 5th Test: Can they break the 47-year jinx? | Latest News | Patrika News
India vs Australia 5th Test: Can India break 47-year jinx in Sydney?

India’s record in Sydney is abysmal. The team hasn’t won a Test match there in 47 years. So, can the Indian team break this embarrassing streak in the match starting tomorrow?

Jan 02, 2025

India vs Australia 5th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground Record: The five-match Test series between Australia and India has reached a thrilling climax. The final match of this series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from 3 January. This is a ‘do-or-die’ match for India, as they are currently trailing 2-1 in the series. If India loses or draws the Sydney Test, Australia will win the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) after 10 years. Simultaneously, India will be eliminated from the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

India’s 47-Year Winless Streak in Sydney

India’s record at the SCG is abysmal. The team hasn’t won a Test match there in the last 47 years. Will the Indian team be able to break this embarrassing record in the upcoming match? India has played a total of 13 Tests in Sydney, winning only one, losing five, and drawing seven.
Indian Test Team’s Record in Sydney
Total Tests: 13
Wins: 1
Losses: 5
Draws: 7

1978 Victory Under Bishan Singh Bedi’s Captaincy

India’s sole victory in Sydney came in 1978 under the captaincy of legendary bowler Bishan Singh Bedi. India defeated Australia by 2 runs. As the Test begins on 3 January, it is known as the ‘New Year Test’. Of the 13 Tests played in Sydney, 11 were New Year Tests. One was a Boxing Day Test and another was played from 12 December. The 12 December Test was India’s first Test on Australian soil, played in 1947. The Boxing Day Test in Sydney was played in 1968.
India vs Australia Test Series
Total Test Series: 28
India Wins: 11
Australia Wins: 12
Draws: 5

Close Competition Between Australia and India

The Test record between India and Australia shows a close contest. 28 Test series have been played between the two nations, with India winning 11 and Australia winning 12. Five series ended in draws. Australia hasn’t won a Test series against India in the last 10 years.
India’s Test Series Record in Australia
Total Test Series: 13
India Wins: 2
Australia Wins: 8
Draws: 3

