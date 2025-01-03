Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

Khawaja Out on the Final Ball Khawaja was caught by KL Rahul off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. With Khawaja’s dismissal, stumps were called. The Australian team currently trails by 176 runs. Sam Conners is currently unbeaten on seven runs.

India were bowled out for 185 runs in their first innings in 72.2 overs. All Batsmen Except Rishabh Pant Flop For the Indian team, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played a fighting innings of 40 runs off 98 balls. Apart from him, Ravindra Jadeja scored 26, Jasprit Bumrah 22, and Shubman Gill 20 runs. The remaining batsmen failed to reach double figures. KL Rahul managed four runs, Prasidh Krishna three, and Mohammed Siraj three. Nitish Reddy failed to open his account.