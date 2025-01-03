scriptInd vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1 | Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights India Post 185, Australia 9/1 at Stumps on Day 1 | Latest News | Patrika News
Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

India vs Australia 5th Test, Day 1 Stumps: India posted 185 runs in their first innings. In response, Australia reached 9 runs for the loss of one wicket at stumps.

New DelhiJan 03, 2025 / 01:34 pm

India vs Australia 5th Test Day 1 Highlights: The first day’s play in the fifth Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) has concluded. In response to India’s first innings total of 185 runs, Australia ended the day on 9 runs for the loss of one wicket. Opening batsman Usman Khawaja was dismissed on the final ball of the day.

Khawaja Out on the Final Ball

Khawaja was caught by KL Rahul off the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah. With Khawaja’s dismissal, stumps were called. The Australian team currently trails by 176 runs. Sam Conners is currently unbeaten on seven runs.
India were bowled out for 185 runs in their first innings in 72.2 overs.

All Batsmen Except Rishabh Pant Flop

For the Indian team, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played a fighting innings of 40 runs off 98 balls. Apart from him, Ravindra Jadeja scored 26, Jasprit Bumrah 22, and Shubman Gill 20 runs. The remaining batsmen failed to reach double figures. KL Rahul managed four runs, Prasidh Krishna three, and Mohammed Siraj three. Nitish Reddy failed to open his account.

Scott Boland Takes Four Wickets

For Australia, Scott Boland took the most wickets with four, while Mitchell Starc claimed three. Pat Cummins took two wickets, and Nathan Lyon one.

 

