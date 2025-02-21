scriptUttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free | Uttar Pradesh Boosts Contract Worker Stipends, Offers ₹5 Lakh Medical Coverage | Latest News | Patrika News
UP News

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

UP Budget 2025: Good news for contract workers in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government has increased the minimum remuneration for outsourced employees.

LucknowFeb 21, 2025 / 12:19 pm

Patrika Desk

आउटसोर्सिंग कर्मियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, बढ़ाया मानदेय

आउटसोर्सिंग कर्मियों के लिए बड़ी खुशखबरी, बढ़ाया मानदेय

UP Budget 2025: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced key highlights of the budget, including a significant development concerning outsourced employees. He declared that outsourced employees will receive a minimum monthly salary of ₹16,000 to ₹20,000. Furthermore, their recruitment will now be handled through corporations instead of directly through agencies.

₹5 Lakh Insurance for Contractual Employees

In another major announcement, CM Yogi stated that contractual Home Guards, PRD personnel, village chowkidars, Shikshamitras, instructors, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and all personnel associated with contracts and sanitation will receive free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. A Chief Minister Jan Arogya Ayushman card will be issued to these employees.

Budget Dedicated to the Poor, Youth and Sanatana Culture

Following the presentation of the budget by the Finance Minister, CM Yogi addressed the media, stating that the state government will establish service corporations for the recruitment of outsourced personnel. Their remuneration will be directly deposited into their accounts. He also stated that this budget is dedicated to the poor, farmers, youth, and women’s empowerment.

#BGT2025 so far we know

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free - image

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers - image

UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

Chennai: Uncontrolled Car Crashes into Private Bank ATM - image

Chennai: Uncontrolled Car Crashes into Private Bank ATM

Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings - image

Bumrah Makes History, Boland Soars in ICC Test Bowling Rankings

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1 - image

Ind vs AUS 5th Test, Day 1 Highlights: India Post 185, Australia 9/1

India vs Australia 5th Test: Can India break 47-year jinx in Sydney? - image

India vs Australia 5th Test: Can India break 47-year jinx in Sydney?

BCCI to Question Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir After Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report - image

BCCI to Question Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir After Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Report

IND vs AUS: Australia win Boxing Day Test by 184 runs - image

IND vs AUS: Australia win Boxing Day Test by 184 runs

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines - image

IND vs AUS: Rohit-Kohli fail again, Jaiswal shines

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident - image

Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

News / UP News / Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

UP News

Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

in 3 hours

Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

World

Indian-origin Kash Patel appointed FBI director; White House extends Bollywood-style welcome

in 2 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Investors offered 30,000 acres in MP, major investment plans in these districts

National News

Madhya Pradesh: Investors offered 30,000 acres in MP, major investment plans in these districts

in 4 hours

New Pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur: Rs 1886 Crore Project to Solve Water Woes for 30 Years

Special

New Pipeline from Bisalpur to Jaipur: Rs 1886 Crore Project to Solve Water Woes for 30 Years

in 4 minutes

Latest UP News

Two Dead, Five Injured in Bahraich Road Accidents

UP News

Two Dead, Five Injured in Bahraich Road Accidents

in 2 hours

UP Board 2025 Exams: Administration Prepares for Cheating-Free Examination

UP News

UP Board 2025 Exams: Administration Prepares for Cheating-Free Examination

in 57 minutes

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several UP Districts in Coming Hours

UP News

Heavy Rainfall Predicted for Several UP Districts in Coming Hours

in 34 minutes

UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

UP News

UP Budget: Yogi Government Announces Rs 80,000 Crore Fund for 3 Crore Farmers

18 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.