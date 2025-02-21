Uttar Pradesh boosts contract worker minimum pay, offers Rs 5 lakh medical coverage free

₹5 Lakh Insurance for Contractual Employees In another major announcement, CM Yogi stated that contractual Home Guards, PRD personnel, village chowkidars, Shikshamitras, instructors, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and all personnel associated with contracts and sanitation will receive free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. A Chief Minister Jan Arogya Ayushman card will be issued to these employees.

Budget Dedicated to the Poor, Youth and Sanatana Culture Following the presentation of the budget by the Finance Minister, CM Yogi addressed the media, stating that the state government will establish service corporations for the recruitment of outsourced personnel. Their remuneration will be directly deposited into their accounts. He also stated that this budget is dedicated to the poor, farmers, youth, and women’s empowerment.