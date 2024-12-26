scriptKohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident | Latest News | Patrika News
Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

Kohli-Konstas Sledging Incident Mars Boxing Day Test: A heated exchange took place between Indian star batsman Virat Kohli and young Australian opener Sam Konstas during the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia.

New DelhiDec 26, 2024 / 09:14 am

Patrika Desk

Kohli Sledges Sam Konstas: The fourth Test match of the India versus Australia series is underway in Melbourne. The atmosphere in Melbourne on the first day of the Boxing Day Test on December 26 became quite tense when a heated exchange took place on the field between Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas. The 19-year-old debutant was shoulder-barged by Virat Kohli, prompting the umpire’s intervention.
This incident in the Boxing Day Test occurred between the end of the 10th over and the start of the 11th over during the first session of the day. As Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were passing each other, Kohli shoulder-barged him, leading to a verbal altercation, with Kohli seen sledging Konstas. Usman Khawaja and the umpire then intervened to calm the situation. It is believed that Virat Kohli may face a fine for this action.

Konstas Creates History in the Boxing Day Test

Sam Konstas has created history by becoming the second-youngest Australian cricketer to debut in Test cricket after Pat Cummins. He also marked his debut with a superb half-century. He thoroughly dominated the Indian bowlers. Most interestingly, this young batsman played aggressively and fearlessly against Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.

