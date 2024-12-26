Kohli-Konstas Boxing Day Test Sledging Incident

This incident in the Boxing Day Test occurred between the end of the 10th over and the start of the 11th over during the first session of the day. As Virat Kohli and Sam Konstas were passing each other, Kohli shoulder-barged him, leading to a verbal altercation, with Kohli seen sledging Konstas. Usman Khawaja and the umpire then intervened to calm the situation. It is believed that Virat Kohli may face a fine for this action.

Kohli and Konstas come together and make contact 👀#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/adb09clEqd — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 26, 2024 Konstas Creates History in the Boxing Day Test Sam Konstas has created history by becoming the second-youngest Australian cricketer to debut in Test cricket after Pat Cummins. He also marked his debut with a superb half-century. He thoroughly dominated the Indian bowlers. Most interestingly, this young batsman played aggressively and fearlessly against Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj.