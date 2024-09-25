Markets are lacking basic facilities businessmen are in trouble

The wholesale fruit and vegetable market was inaugurated by the then Krishi Vibhag Minister Gurmeet Singh Kunnar on June 4, 2010. There are around 120 licensed wholesalers in the market, but due to the small size of the market, only around 60 wholesalers can operate. The lack of space is causing problems for traders every day.

Lack of Toilets and Drains The wholesale fruit and vegetable market lacks toilets and drains. Traders say that there are no toilets in the market, and traders and employees have to face trouble every morning due to this. The toilet built earlier has been damaged. Apart from this, there is no drainage system in the market, which causes waterlogging during the rainy season, making it difficult for customers to move around. The market is also plagued by stray animals, which often fight, causing fear of accidents.

Small Market, Affected Business Traders say that the current market is very small. According to the wholesale business, only half of the goods can be stored in the common pit. Most of the fruits and vegetables coming from outside have to be stored in trucks, and they are unloaded only after bidding. Traders have informed the Krishi Upaj Mandi Samiti secretary and public representatives about the need for a separate place for the market several times, but no attention has been paid to this problem.

It is worth noting that 20 bighas of land were identified for the vegetable market on the national highway earlier, and 200 bighas of land were also seen by the revenue department. However, the plan to allocate land could not be implemented due to the land being in dispute. The lack of space is affecting the business of wholesalers.