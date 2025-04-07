scriptFake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested | Latest News | Patrika News
Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

Banswara Crime: Check your banknotes thoroughly. You may unknowingly be in possession of counterfeit currency. Banswara police have arrested 11 accused individuals. Read on for details of the case.

BanswaraApr 07, 2025 / 09:43 am

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Chunki Kalal
Banswara Crime: Beware! Check your banknotes carefully. Fake currency has been circulating in the Anandpuri area, and police have made a significant breakthrough in the case. So far, police have busted an inter-state gang, seized ₹3,76,300 in counterfeit notes, and arrested 11 accused. However, approximately ₹4 lakh worth of fake notes are still in circulation.

Laptops, Printers, and Other Equipment Recovered

Police recovered laptops, printers, and other equipment from the accused. Investigations revealed that the accused learned how to print counterfeit notes from YouTube and used the gang to circulate them. The fake notes have already entered the market and were used in transactions ranging from small purchases to weddings and other events. The entire gang was actively involved in circulating the counterfeit currency.

Main Accused Still at Large

According to the police investigation, approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes were printed. It is estimated that over ₹4 lakh in fake notes are still in circulation. The main accused remains at large, and the police are not ruling out the possibility of even more counterfeit notes being in circulation.

Fake ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 Notes Printed

The accused were sophisticated enough to print fake ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 notes. This demonstrates their skill in producing counterfeit currency of all three denominations.

Rural Areas: Easy Targets

Rural areas have been easy targets for circulating fake notes due to lower levels of education and awareness.
In the operation so far, the police have exposed an interstate gang, recovered ₹3,76,300 in counterfeit notes, and arrested 11 accused.

Approximately ₹8 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Printed

The accused printed approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes, of which ₹3,76,300 have been recovered.
Kapil Patidar, Anandpuri Police Station Officer

How to Identify Counterfeit Notes

Watermark: Genuine notes typically feature a watermark of Mahatma Gandhi’s image, visible in the transparent section of the note.

Metallic Thread: A security thread runs through the centre of genuine notes, often containing words or images.
Relief Print: Genuine notes have raised printing in certain areas, such as Mahatma Gandhi’s image, numbers, and other key elements.

