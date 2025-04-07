Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

Laptops, Printers, and Other Equipment Recovered Police recovered laptops, printers, and other equipment from the accused. Investigations revealed that the accused learned how to print counterfeit notes from YouTube and used the gang to circulate them. The fake notes have already entered the market and were used in transactions ranging from small purchases to weddings and other events. The entire gang was actively involved in circulating the counterfeit currency.

Main Accused Still at Large According to the police investigation, approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes were printed. It is estimated that over ₹4 lakh in fake notes are still in circulation. The main accused remains at large, and the police are not ruling out the possibility of even more counterfeit notes being in circulation.

Fake ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 Notes Printed The accused were sophisticated enough to print fake ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 notes. This demonstrates their skill in producing counterfeit currency of all three denominations. Rural Areas: Easy Targets Rural areas have been easy targets for circulating fake notes due to lower levels of education and awareness.

In the operation so far, the police have exposed an interstate gang, recovered ₹3,76,300 in counterfeit notes, and arrested 11 accused. Approximately ₹8 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Printed The accused printed approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes, of which ₹3,76,300 have been recovered.

Kapil Patidar, Anandpuri Police Station Officer The accused printed approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes, of which ₹3,76,300 have been recovered.

How to Identify Counterfeit Notes Watermark: Genuine notes typically feature a watermark of Mahatma Gandhi’s image, visible in the transparent section of the note. Metallic Thread: A security thread runs through the centre of genuine notes, often containing words or images.

Relief Print: Genuine notes have raised printing in certain areas, such as Mahatma Gandhi’s image, numbers, and other key elements.