Fake Currency Alert: 4 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes Seized in Banswara, 11 Arrested

Laptops, Printers, and Other Equipment RecoveredPolice recovered laptops, printers, and other equipment from the accused. Investigations revealed that the accused learned how to print counterfeit notes from YouTube and used the gang to circulate them. The fake notes have already entered the market and were used in transactions ranging from small purchases to weddings and other events. The entire gang was actively involved in circulating the counterfeit currency.
Main Accused Still at LargeAccording to the police investigation, approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes were printed. It is estimated that over ₹4 lakh in fake notes are still in circulation. The main accused remains at large, and the police are not ruling out the possibility of even more counterfeit notes being in circulation.
Fake ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 Notes PrintedThe accused were sophisticated enough to print fake ₹100, ₹200, and ₹500 notes. This demonstrates their skill in producing counterfeit currency of all three denominations.
Rural Areas: Easy TargetsRural areas have been easy targets for circulating fake notes due to lower levels of education and awareness.
Approximately ₹8 Lakh in Counterfeit Notes PrintedThe accused printed approximately ₹8 lakh worth of counterfeit notes, of which ₹3,76,300 have been recovered.
