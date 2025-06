पुणे मेट्रो फेज-2 को केंद्र से हरी झंडी, 3626 करोड़ रुपए होंगे खर्च, 12.75 km में बनेंगे 13 स्टेशन

🚇 Good news!



Union Cabinet has approved Phase 2 of the Pune Metro:



✅ Vanaz to Chandani Chowk ✅ Ramwadi to Wagholi



Spanning 12.75 km with 13 stations, it will connect areas like Chandani Chowk, Bavdhan, Kothrud, Kharadi & Wagholi.



Completion: In 4 Years

Cost: ₹3.7k Cr pic.twitter.com/ef7uT7i0pk