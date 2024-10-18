scriptA Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores | A as played with Salman Khan, a threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores was a prank, know the whole truth | Latest News | Patrika News
A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

Salman Khan: Salman Khan recently received a ransom demand of 5 crores with a threatening message, which has now led to a big revelation.

MumbaiOct 18, 2024 / 06:00 pm

Patrika Desk

salman khan news

सलमान खान

After Baba Siddique’s murder, the dispute between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan has once again come to the fore. Salman Khan has been receiving constant death threats from gangster Bishnoi. Recently, the Mumbai traffic police received a threatening WhatsApp message, which demanded 5 crores from Salman Khan. Now, a big revelation has been made in this regard. The Mumbai police have stated that the message was a prank and an investigation is underway to find out who was behind it.
The dispute between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan has been going on for a long time. Bishnoi has been constantly threatening Salman Khan, and recently, he even sent a threatening message to the Mumbai traffic police, demanding 5 crores from Salman Khan.

Written Threat

The threatening message sent to Salman Khan stated that if he wants to stay alive and end his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay 5 crores. The message further stated that if the money is not paid, Salman Khan’s fate would be worse than that of Baba Siddique. The Mumbai police have started an investigation into the matter.

Security has been increased

Salman Khan has been receiving death threats for the past several months. After Baba Siddique’s murder, this matter has once again come to the forefront, and as a result, Salman Khan’s security has been significantly increased. Earlier, in April, there was a firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. The Mumbai police had stated that the shooters were hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had hatched a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

loader
