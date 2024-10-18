A Prank played with Salman Khan: A threat to demand a ransom of 5 crores

The dispute between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan has been going on for a long time. Bishnoi has been constantly threatening Salman Khan, and recently, he even sent a threatening message to the Mumbai traffic police, demanding 5 crores from Salman Khan.

Written Threat The threatening message sent to Salman Khan stated that if he wants to stay alive and end his enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, he must pay 5 crores. The message further stated that if the money is not paid, Salman Khan’s fate would be worse than that of Baba Siddique. The Mumbai police have started an investigation into the matter.