Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Son Akaay: Bollywood’s famous actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are once again in the headlines. The day that the couple’s fans had been waiting for has arrived. Since his birth, everyone has wanted to see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s son, Akaay, but the couple has always kept both their children away from the cameras. However, Anushka and Virat are currently in India, and now Akaay’s face has been revealed to the world. Fans are overjoyed to see Akaay. The chubby Akaay is seen in his mother Anushka’s lap, and as soon as the video of Anushka and Akaay surfaced, it created a sensation. A frenzy erupted on social media. Some users say that Akaay is even cuter than Taimur and Raha.
Akaay Kohli’s Face Revealed
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli both reside in London with their two children. There have been reports that they will soon leave India and permanently relocate to London. However, the couple had never shown the faces of their two children, Vamika and Akaay, to their fans until now. Akaay was born in February 2024. Akaay Kohli will turn one on February 15th, but until now, the couple had kept Akaay’s face hidden from everyone. Now it has been revealed.
Akaay Kohli’s Video
The viral video of Akaay Kohli is from a private airport. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted there with both their children. While there was full security and privacy, Akaay’s face was inadvertently captured by the paparazzi’s cameras.