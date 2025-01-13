Akaay Kohli Photo: Virat-Anushka’s son Akaay’s face revealed

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s son, Vamika’s brother, Akaash’s face has been revealed. He is quite chubby.

Mumbai•Jan 13, 2025 / 09:58 am• Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Son Akaay: Bollywood’s famous actress Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are once again in the headlines. The day that the couple’s fans had been waiting for has arrived. Since his birth, everyone has wanted to see Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s son, Akaay, but the couple has always kept both their children away from the cameras. However, Anushka and Virat are currently in India, and now Akaay’s face has been revealed to the world. Fans are overjoyed to see Akaay. The chubby Akaay is seen in his mother Anushka’s lap, and as soon as the video of Anushka and Akaay surfaced, it created a sensation. A frenzy erupted on social media. Some users say that Akaay is even cuter than Taimur and Raha.