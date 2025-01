Archana Puran Singh Suffers Wrist Fracture

Archana Puran Singh Hospitalised: Archana Puran Singh known for her laughter on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, has been admitted to hospital. Her condition is such that even her son was unable to hold back his tears.

Mumbai•Jan 29, 2025 / 01:18 pm• Patrika Desk

Archana Puran Singh Accident

Archana Puran Singh Injured: Bollywood actress Archana Puran Singh was recently involved in an accident resulting in a fractured bone in her hand. The incident occurred during the shooting of her upcoming film. A video of the accident, shared on social media, has left many shocked. The actress sustained significant injuries, requiring surgery. Her son, Aryaman Sethi, was understandably distraught upon learning about his mother’s surgery. Archana’s hand is now in a cast due to the fracture. Fans are praying for her speedy recovery.