Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

Baba Ramdev’s Statement on Mamta Kulkarni Millions of devotees are attending the Kumbh Mela, which occurs once every 144 years. On Friday, Mamta Kulkarni, a former famous Bollywood actress, visited the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. There, she took a dip in the Sangam and announced her renunciation of worldly life. Subsequently, she was appointed Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. This has sparked controversy. Baba Ramdev has now reacted angrily. Speaking to the media, he said, “Some have become Mahamandaleshvars; adding ‘Baba’ before anyone’s name… Promoting any kind of vulgar acts or reels in the name of Kumbh is not right. The true Kumbh is where one ascends from humanity to divinity, to rishihood, to Brahmatva.”

#WATCH | #MahaKumbh2025 | Pattabhisheka of former actress Mamta Kulkarni performed at Sangam Ghat in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Acharya Mahamandleshwar of Kinnar Akhada, Laxmi Narayan said that Kinnar akhada is going to make her a Mahamandleshwar. She has been named as Shri Yamai… pic.twitter.com/5hFfFTMe1s— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2025