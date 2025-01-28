scriptBaba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

Baba Ramdev has expressed his disapproval of Mamata Kulkarni’s appointment as a Mahamandaleshwar.

MumbaiJan 28, 2025 / 12:31 pm

Patrika Desk

Baba Ramdev angry Mamta Kulkarni

Baba Ramdev angry Mamta Kulkarni

Baba Ramdev Reacts to Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment: Following Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as a Mahamandaleshwar at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, yoga guru Baba Ramdev has responded. Ramdev clearly stated that a true Kumbh is not merely about creating such saints. Adding “Baba” before anyone’s name is wrong. He also expressed displeasure at the vulgarity being spread in the Kumbh through reels. Baba Ramdev’s statement has caused a stir on social media. While some are happy about Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment, many are questioning her elevation to Mahamandaleshwar.

Baba Ramdev’s Statement on Mamta Kulkarni

Millions of devotees are attending the Kumbh Mela, which occurs once every 144 years. On Friday, Mamta Kulkarni, a former famous Bollywood actress, visited the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. There, she took a dip in the Sangam and announced her renunciation of worldly life. Subsequently, she was appointed Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. This has sparked controversy. Baba Ramdev has now reacted angrily. Speaking to the media, he said, “Some have become Mahamandaleshvars; adding ‘Baba’ before anyone’s name… Promoting any kind of vulgar acts or reels in the name of Kumbh is not right. The true Kumbh is where one ascends from humanity to divinity, to rishihood, to Brahmatva.”

Ramdev Explains the Significance of Mahamandaleshwar

Ramdev further stated, “One thing is to feel, live, and promote Sanātana Dharma. Another is to merely utter shallow words in the name of Sanātana Dharma; that is not true Sanātana Dharma. Sanātana Dharma is the eternal truth that cannot be denied. Sainthood cannot be achieved in a day. It requires years of penance. We have spent 50-50 years in achieving this sainthood. This is called sainthood. Being a sadhu is a big deal. Being a Mahamandaleshwar is a very significant position. Nowadays, I see that anyone can be made a Mahamandaleshwar by simply grabbing their head. This should not happen.” It is noteworthy that earlier, the head of Bageshwar Dham Pandit Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also objected to Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as Mahamandaleshwar.

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

Political

Rajasthan to enact law to prevent suicides among students

in 5 hours

Mauni Amavasya Holy Dip: Begins at 8 PM, Administration on Alert

National News

Mauni Amavasya Holy Dip: Begins at 8 PM, Administration on Alert

in 2 hours

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

Bollywood

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

in 4 hours

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

Bollywood

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

in 5 hours

Latest Bollywood

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

Bollywood

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

in 4 hours

Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

Bollywood

Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

4 days ago

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

Bollywood

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

4 days ago

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

Bollywood

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

5 days ago

Trending Entertainment News

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

बॉलीवुड

Sky Force Box Office Day 4: Monday Plunge Raises Flop Fears for Akshay Kumar's Film

in 5 hours

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

बॉलीवुड

Baba Ramdev Criticises Mamta Kulkarni’s Appointment as Mahamandaleshwar

in 4 hours

Randeep Hooda and John Cena to team up in upcoming action thriller

हॉलीवुड

Randeep Hooda and John Cena to team up in upcoming action thriller

3 days ago

Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

बॉलीवुड

Jaat Release Date Set: Sunny Deol and Akshay Kumar Movies to Clash in 2025’s Biggest Face-Off

4 days ago

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

बॉलीवुड

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.