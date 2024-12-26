Malaika Arora Responds to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m Single’ Comment

Malaika Arora Comments on Arjun Kapoor’s Statement Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were together for five years. They were reportedly planning to marry, but their relationship suddenly soured, leading to their separation. During the promotion of *Singham Again*, when fans started chanting “Malaika! Malaika!” upon Arjun’s arrival, he promptly declared, “I am single.” Now, in an interview with ETimes, Malaika Arora has expressed her displeasure. She stated, “I have always preferred not to discuss my personal life on public platforms. Whatever Arjun said is his prerogative.” Even after all this time, Malaika hasn’t revealed the reason behind their split. Fans are reacting differently to this.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's Love Story Began in 2018 One social media user wrote, "Malaika ji, Arjun ji has spoken his mind to his fans; what's the problem for you?" Another wrote, "Arjun ji, you are a true person, and it is always the good and true people who suffer." It's worth noting that Malaika Arora divorced actor Arbaaz Khan in 2017 and began dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019.