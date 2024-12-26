scriptMalaika Arora Responds to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m Single’ Comment | Latest News | Patrika News
Malaika Arora Responds to Arjun Kapoor’s ‘I’m Single’ Comment

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were together for five years.

MumbaiDec 26, 2024 / 02:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Malaika Arora Instagram: Bollywood’s power couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, have been separated for quite some time. Their love affair ended a while ago, and since then, both have often shared posts on Instagram expressing their feelings and hinting at their future. These posts clearly reveal their displeasure and pain. Recently, Arjun Kapoor publicly confirmed that he is single, leaving fans of the couple shocked. Now, Malaika has responded to her ex-boyfriend’s statement, creating a stir on social media.

Malaika Arora Comments on Arjun Kapoor’s Statement

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were together for five years. They were reportedly planning to marry, but their relationship suddenly soured, leading to their separation. During the promotion of *Singham Again*, when fans started chanting “Malaika! Malaika!” upon Arjun’s arrival, he promptly declared, “I am single.” Now, in an interview with ETimes, Malaika Arora has expressed her displeasure. She stated, “I have always preferred not to discuss my personal life on public platforms. Whatever Arjun said is his prerogative.” Even after all this time, Malaika hasn’t revealed the reason behind their split. Fans are reacting differently to this.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s Love Story Began in 2018

One social media user wrote, “Malaika ji, Arjun ji has spoken his mind to his fans; what’s the problem for you?” Another wrote, “Arjun ji, you are a true person, and it is always the good and true people who suffer.” It’s worth noting that Malaika Arora divorced actor Arbaaz Khan in 2017 and began dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship in 2019.

