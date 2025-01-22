Ronit Roy Handles Security for Saif Ali Khan and Others, Comments on Actor Protection

On 16 January, in Mumbai’s Bandra area, a man broke into Saif Ali Khan’s home and attacked him repeatedly with a knife during a scuffle. This incident raised serious questions about the building’s security. Police also questioned the security personnel on duty.

Ronit Roy's Comments on Saif Ali Khan Ronit Roy's "Ace Security and Protection" agency will now be responsible for his security. Commenting on taking on this responsibility, the actor stated: "We are protecting him. As you already know, he has returned home. Beyond that, I cannot comment on anything else."

Ronit Roy's Security Agency Ronit Roy started his security agency, AceSquad Security Services (LLP), in 2000. He began providing security services during the filming of "Lagaan," initially working with Aamir Khan. Following the attack on Saif Ali Khan, several members of the film fraternity expressed concerns about the growing security threat in Mumbai. This includes actresses like Malaika Arora and Mamta Kulkarni.