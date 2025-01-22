Ronit Roy Handles Security for Saif Ali Khan and Others, Comments on Actor Protection
Saif Ali Khan (सैफ अली खान) was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday and his security has been increased. The actor will be protected by Ronit Roy’s security firm, which has previously provided security for numerous stars. Roy has also commented on the situation regarding Saif.
On 16 January, in Mumbai’s Bandra area, a man broke into Saif Ali Khan’s home and attacked him repeatedly with a knife during a scuffle. This incident raised serious questions about the building’s security. Police also questioned the security personnel on duty.
Ronit Roy’s Comments on Saif Ali Khan
Ronit Roy’s “Ace Security and Protection” agency will now be responsible for his security. Commenting on taking on this responsibility, the actor stated: “We are protecting him. As you already know, he has returned home. Beyond that, I cannot comment on anything else.”
Following the attack on Saif Ali Khan, several members of the film fraternity expressed concerns about the growing security threat in Mumbai. This includes actresses like Malaika Arora and Mamta Kulkarni.
Ronit Roy’s Security Agency
Ronit Roy started his security agency, AceSquad Security Services (LLP), in 2000. He began providing security services during the filming of “Lagaan,” initially working with Aamir Khan.
Stars Protected by Ronit Roy’s Agency
Ronit’s LLP security agency handles security for several major celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, and Katrina Kaif. It is reported that Ronit Roy earns crores of rupees through this venture.