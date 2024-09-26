The first song ‘Saathiya’ of the film ‘Yudhra’ has been released! Siddhant and Malvika’s romantic chemistry is setting the internet on fire

The song has been released today, and it’s a beautiful love song that will touch everyone’s heart. The connection between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan is the most special part of the song. Although the film is a stylish action thriller, this romantic track adds a beautiful feeling to it, making it clear that the film is going to be an entertainer.

The makers have released the song today, and it's a beautiful love song that will touch everyone's heart. The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra have sung it beautifully. The lyrics of the song have been written by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film 'Yudhra' is all set to release on September 20.