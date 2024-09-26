scriptThe first song ‘Saathiya’ of the film ‘Yudhra’ has been released! Siddhant and Malvika’s romantic chemistry is setting the internet on fire | Latest News | Patrika News
The first song ‘Saathiya’ of the film ‘Yudhra’ has been released! Siddhant and Malvika’s romantic chemistry is setting the internet on fire

The romantic connection between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan is the most romantic part of the song.

MumbaiSep 26, 2024 / 01:19 am

Patrika Desk

Excel Entertainment’s upcoming film ‘Yudhra’ is all set to change the action genre, as evident from its action-packed trailer. The trailer has created excitement for the film’s release, and now the makers have released the first song ‘Saathiya’, a romantic track that showcases the sizzling chemistry between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan.
The song has been released today, and it’s a beautiful love song that will touch everyone’s heart. The connection between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malvika Mohanan is the most special part of the song. Although the film is a stylish action thriller, this romantic track adds a beautiful feeling to it, making it clear that the film is going to be an entertainer.
The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra have sung it beautifully. The lyrics of the song have been written by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film 'Yudhra' is all set to release on September 20.

The song has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, and Pratibha Singh Baghel and Vishal Mishra have sung it beautifully. The lyrics of the song have been written by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film ‘Yudhra’ is all set to release on September 20.

