Sara Ali Khan's Sacrifice for 'Sky Force', Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Movie ‘Sky Force’: Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movie, ‘Sky Force’, is soon to be released. The sacrifices she made for the film have now been revealed.

MumbaiJan 15, 2025 / 11:50 am

Patrika Desk

Sara Ali Khan on how she prepared for her role in Akshay Kumar movie Sky Force
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s most awaited war-drama, ‘Sky Force’, is all set for its theatrical release. The film’s trailer was recently released and has garnered significant praise for Sara’s performance.

Sara dedicated considerable effort to preparing for her role in ‘Sky Force’, even making a significant sacrifice, the details of which have now been revealed.

Sara Ali Khan’s Sacrifice

Sky Force
A source close to the film revealed: “Sara Ali Khan would quietly sit on set and read her script in solitude. She avoided distractions to remain emotionally grounded for crucial scenes.”
“Her approach helped her fully embody the role of a soldier’s wife. She worked diligently to perfect her character. She avoided using her phone or anything else that could distract her on set.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Role

Sara Ali Khan
In essence, Sara Ali Khan even gave up her phone for the film’s preparation – a significant sacrifice in today’s world. In the film, she portrays the wife of a brave soldier. She plays the role of a strong, simple, and optimistic wife of a military officer played by Veer Pahariya.

‘Sky Force’ Release Date

The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles, is set to release on 24 January.

Sara Ali Khan’s Upcoming Films

Besides ‘Sky Force’, Sara Ali Khan also has Anurag Basu’s upcoming drama ‘Metro…In Dino’, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, along with Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, KK Menon, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rahul Bose, and Neena Gupta. She also has an untitled movie with Ayushmann Khurrana.

