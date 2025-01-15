Sara Ali Khan's Sacrifice for 'Sky Force', Upcoming Film with Akshay Kumar

Sara Ali Khan’s Sacrifice A source close to the film revealed: “Sara Ali Khan would quietly sit on set and read her script in solitude. She avoided distractions to remain emotionally grounded for crucial scenes.” A source close to the film revealed: “Sara Ali Khan would quietly sit on set and read her script in solitude. She avoided distractions to remain emotionally grounded for crucial scenes.”

Sara Ali Khan’s Role In essence, Sara Ali Khan even gave up her phone for the film’s preparation – a significant sacrifice in today’s world. In the film, she portrays the wife of a brave soldier. She plays the role of a strong, simple, and optimistic wife of a military officer played by Veer Pahariya. “Her approach helped her fully embody the role of a soldier’s wife. She worked diligently to perfect her character. She avoided using her phone or anything else that could distract her on set.”In essence, Sara Ali Khan even gave up her phone for the film’s preparation – a significant sacrifice in today’s world. In the film, she portrays the wife of a brave soldier. She plays the role of a strong, simple, and optimistic wife of a military officer played by Veer Pahariya.

‘Sky Force’ Release Date The film, which stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, Sharad Kelkar, Mohit Chauhan, and Manish Chaudhary in pivotal roles, is set to release on 24 January.