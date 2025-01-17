scriptShahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

Deva Trailer: The trailer for Shahid Kapoor’s new action-thriller film, ‘Deva’, has been released. It showcases him as a quick-witted and high-octane police officer.

MumbaiJan 17, 2025 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Deva Trailer Cop Shahid Kapoor Hunts Down The Bad Guys
Deva Trailer: The much-awaited action thriller Deva, starring Bollywood stars Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, has been released today as per schedule, fulfilling fans’ high anticipation.

Deva Trailer

Deva Trailer
The trailer showcases high-speed chases, impressive action sequences, and intense drama. Shahid Kapoor plays a police officer, while Pooja Hegde portrays his girlfriend.
In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor as Dev Ambare completely captivates the audience; his action sequences and impressive stunts will leave fans breathless. Pooja Hegde also plays a significant role alongside Shahid, adding both beauty and strength to the narrative. The trailer is trending on social media, with viewers commenting on the powerful portrayal of the police officer.
Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde upcoming film deva new poster out trailer coming soon

Deva Release Date

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to release on 31 January. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Kubbra Sait and Pavil Gulati in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer here:
 

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

