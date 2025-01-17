Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer Released: Powerful Police Officer Impresses Audiences

In the trailer, Shahid Kapoor as Dev Ambare completely captivates the audience; his action sequences and impressive stunts will leave fans breathless. Pooja Hegde also plays a significant role alongside Shahid, adding both beauty and strength to the narrative. The trailer is trending on social media, with viewers commenting on the powerful portrayal of the police officer.

Deva Release Date Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is set to release on 31 January. Besides Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, the film also features Kubbra Sait and Pavil Gulati in pivotal roles. Watch the trailer here: