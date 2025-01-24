Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

Subhash Ghai Celebrates His 80th Birthday Subhash Ghai first worked in the film Aaradhana with Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Subhash Ghai also played small roles in films like Umang, Bharat Ke Shahid, Sherni, and Natak, but his acting never appealed to the audience. He constantly struggled. He later found recognition in direction. His debut film as a director was Kalicharan.

He then directed films like Vishwanath, Gautam Govinda, Karz, Krodhi, Hero, Vidhaata, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Yaadein, Yuvraj, Black and White, and Kanchi. Subhash Ghai also produces films and is a writer for many films.