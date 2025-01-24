scriptSubhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director | Latest News | Patrika News
Bollywood

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

Subhash Ghai Birthday Today: The renowned director, who began his career with acting but found limited success, went on to create films that remain blockbuster hits to this day…

MumbaiJan 24, 2025 / 10:31 am

Patrika Desk

Subhash Ghai Birthday

Subhash Ghai Birthday

Subhash Ghai Birthday: Bollywood’s renowned director Subhash Ghai celebrates his 80th birthday today. Known for his cinematic brilliance, he has introduced many stunning and talented actresses to the silver screen.

Subhash Ghai’s films are very popular. Fans still enjoy watching his films Taal and Pardes. From the storyline to the songs, his films are etched in the audience’s memory. But did you know that he started his career in the industry with acting, in which he was unsuccessful? Let’s share some facts about him on his birthday…

Subhash Ghai Celebrates His 80th Birthday

Subhash Ghai first worked in the film Aaradhana with Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Subhash Ghai also played small roles in films like Umang, Bharat Ke Shahid, Sherni, and Natak, but his acting never appealed to the audience. He constantly struggled. He later found recognition in direction. His debut film as a director was Kalicharan.
He then directed films like Vishwanath, Gautam Govinda, Karz, Krodhi, Hero, Vidhaata, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Yaadein, Yuvraj, Black and White, and Kanchi. Subhash Ghai also produces films and is a writer for many films.
Subhash Ghai 80th Birthday

Subhash Ghai Doesn’t Watch His Films

Subhash Ghai shared several things about himself on Arbaaz Khan’s show. He said, ‘Believe it or not, whenever my film has been released, the premiere is over, the film is a hit, but I have never seen that film. I haven’t seen it to this day. Sometimes they come on TV, reels are also made, I have seen a little bit of that. I smile and think how bad a job I have done. How much better I could have done. I don’t watch any film because I don’t want to remain attached to the memories of that film. I enjoy what I am doing today. Many people live in their past and enjoy it, but I prefer to live in the present. You can ask my wife, I have never watched an old film. As soon as the premiere is over, it’s like, what’s next.’

News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Bijapur: Bomb disposal squad defuses 50kg IED, thwarts Naxal plot

National News

Bijapur: Bomb disposal squad defuses 50kg IED, thwarts Naxal plot

in 4 hours

IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir

National News

IMD issues fog alert in several regions; light rain likely in Bharatpur, cold wave expected in Jammu and Kashmir

in 5 hours

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Expected Today: Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Education News

JEE Main 2025 Admit Cards Expected Today: Check at jeemain.nta.nic.in

in 5 hours

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

Sports

IND vs ENG: India Bursts Bazball Bubble, Jos Buttler Explains Reasons for Loss

21 hours ago

Latest Bollywood

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

Bollywood

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

14 hours ago

Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

Bollywood

Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

19 hours ago

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

Bollywood

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

20 hours ago

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

Entertainment

Rajpal Yadav, Remo D’Souza Get Threat Emails; Mumbai Police on Alert

1 day ago

Trending Entertainment News

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

बॉलीवुड

Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

in 5 hours

Sky Force Review: Akshay Kumar's film salutes the bravery and sacrifice of Indian Air Force pilots

मनोरंजन

Sky Force Review: Akshay Kumar's film salutes the bravery and sacrifice of Indian Air Force pilots

14 hours ago

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

बॉलीवुड

Monali Thakur Hospitalised After Suffering Breathing Difficulties During Live Performance

14 hours ago

Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

बॉलीवुड

Kapil Sharma Among Stars Get Death Threats, Link Traced to Pakistan

19 hours ago

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

बॉलीवुड

Emergency Box Office Collection Day 6: ‘Emergency’ Struggles, Earnings Slip Further

20 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.