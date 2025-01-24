Subhash Ghai Birthday: From Actor to Blockbuster Director

Subhash Ghai Birthday: Bollywood’s renowned director Subhash Ghai celebrates his 80th birthday today. Known for his cinematic brilliance, he has introduced many stunning and talented actresses to the silver screen. Subhash Ghai’s films are very popular. Fans still enjoy watching his films Taal and Pardes. From the storyline to the songs, his films are etched in the audience’s memory. But did you know that he started his career in the industry with acting, in which he was unsuccessful? Let’s share some facts about him on his birthday…
Subhash Ghai Celebrates His 80th Birthday
Subhash Ghai first worked in the film Aaradhana with Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore. Subhash Ghai also played small roles in films like Umang, Bharat Ke Shahid, Sherni, and Natak, but his acting never appealed to the audience. He constantly struggled. He later found recognition in direction. His debut film as a director was Kalicharan.
He then directed films like Vishwanath, Gautam Govinda, Karz, Krodhi, Hero, Vidhaata, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Yaadein, Yuvraj, Black and White, and Kanchi. Subhash Ghai also produces films and is a writer for many films.
Subhash Ghai Doesn’t Watch His Films
Subhash Ghai shared several things about himself on Arbaaz Khan’s show. He said, ‘Believe it or not, whenever my film has been released, the premiere is over, the film is a hit, but I have never seen that film. I haven’t seen it to this day. Sometimes they come on TV, reels are also made, I have seen a little bit of that. I smile and think how bad a job I have done. How much better I could have done. I don’t watch any film because I don’t want to remain attached to the memories of that film. I enjoy what I am doing today. Many people live in their past and enjoy it, but I prefer to live in the present. You can ask my wife, I have never watched an old film. As soon as the premiere is over, it’s like, what’s next.’