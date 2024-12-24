Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Release Date Announced, Fans Rejoice

Border 2 Release Date Announced Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also features new additions to the cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The team recently shared a picture from the set, showing a hand holding a clapperboard, generating significant excitement among fans. The action sequences will be choreographed by Hollywood’s renowned action choreographer, Nick Powell, known for his work in films like ‘The Bourne Identity’, ‘The Mummy’ (1999), and the Indian film ‘RRR’ (2022).

Border 2 Update: A Star-Studded Cast 'Border 2' is a story of patriotism and courage, focusing on intense action, thrilling drama, and emotional depth. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The makers have confirmed the release date through a recent social media post: 'Border 2' will be released on Republic Day in 2026.