Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' Release Date Announced, Fans Rejoice

Border 2 Update: The release date for Sunny Deol’s film, ‘Border 2’, has been revealed, sending fans into a frenzy of excitement.

MumbaiDec 24, 2024 / 03:54 pm

Patrika Desk

Border 2 Update: Fans have been eagerly awaiting Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s next film, ‘Border 2’, and the wait is finally over. The makers have confirmed the film’s release date and announced that filming has commenced. Sunny Deol will reprise his role as an Indian Army soldier. The original ‘Border’, released in 1997, was a blockbuster hit, setting box office records. Now, 29 years later, its sequel is on its way.

Directed by Anurag Singh, ‘Border 2’ stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. The film also features new additions to the cast, including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The team recently shared a picture from the set, showing a hand holding a clapperboard, generating significant excitement among fans. The action sequences will be choreographed by Hollywood’s renowned action choreographer, Nick Powell, known for his work in films like ‘The Bourne Identity’, ‘The Mummy’ (1999), and the Indian film ‘RRR’ (2022).
Border 2 Update: A Star-Studded Cast

‘Border 2’ is a story of patriotism and courage, focusing on intense action, thrilling drama, and emotional depth. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta. The makers have confirmed the release date through a recent social media post: ‘Border 2’ will be released on Republic Day in 2026.

