Tripti Dimri Shares Unseen Photos with Rumoured Boyfriend, Creates Social Media Buzz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Triptii Dimri (@tripti_dimri) In the photo, both are wearing sunglasses. Sharing a collage of photos, Triptii wrote – "Happy Birthday Sam Merchant. Wishing you lots of love and happiness."

These pictures are going viral on social media. According to media reports, Sam and Triptii have been dating for a long time. They also celebrated the New Year together. Although they weren’t seen together, people speculated that they were in the same place.

Who is Sam Merchant? Speaking of Sam Merchant, he is a model and businessman. Sam is also the founder of luxury beach Casa Waters and Club Avora Goa firms. He has assets worth crores.