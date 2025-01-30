Tripti Dimri Shares Unseen Photos with Rumoured Boyfriend, Creates Social Media Buzz
Tripti Dimri Rumored Boyfriend: Actress Tripti Dimri is once again in the headlines regarding her relationship. This time, she has shared unseen photos with her rumoured boyfriend, causing a stir on social media.
Triptii Dimri’s Rumoured Boyfriend
Triptii Dimri shared some photos on her Instagram story. In them, she is seen with her alleged boyfriend, the famous model-actor Sam Merchant. It was his birthday, and the actress shared a photo wishing him well.
In the photo, both are wearing sunglasses. Sharing a collage of photos, Triptii wrote – “Happy Birthday Sam Merchant. Wishing you lots of love and happiness.”
These pictures are going viral on social media. According to media reports, Sam and Triptii have been dating for a long time. They also celebrated the New Year together. Although they weren’t seen together, people speculated that they were in the same place.
Who is Sam Merchant?
Speaking of Sam Merchant, he is a model and businessman. Sam is also the founder of luxury beach Casa Waters and Club Avora Goa firms. He has assets worth crores.
Triptii Dimri’s Upcoming Movie
On the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She will be seen in Dhadkan 2 in the coming time. She was also part of Aashiqui 3, but the film went out of her hands.