Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: The death of the famous actress has shocked everyone. The industry is in mourning after her death at the age of 24.

MumbaiDec 03, 2024 / 09:09 am

Patrika Desk

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: The South actress Shobhita Shivanna’s suicide news had not yet sunk in, and now another famous actress’s death has sent shockwaves on social media. A video of her last moments has also surfaced, which is sending chills down people’s spines. The 24-year-old actress had gone out to enjoy her vacation, relaxing on a rock by the seashore, doing yoga on a mat, and enjoying the moment, but little did she know it would be her last. A massive wave came crashing in, and the actress was swept away. A video of her moments before her death has gone viral on social media, and it’s heart-wrenching to watch.

Famous Actress Passes Away (Kamilla Belyatskaya)

The actress who died in the massive wave was Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya, who had a good fan following. Kamilla Belyatskaya was on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand when she got caught in a massive wave and died. A video of her death has also surfaced, showing how the actress was sitting and suddenly got swept away by the powerful wave.

Body Found 3-4 Kilometers Away

According to information, a man tried to save the actress when he saw her being swept away, but he couldn’t. However, the body of actress Belyatskaya was later found 3-4 kilometres away from the rock. It is reported that she was on vacation in Thailand with her boyfriend.

