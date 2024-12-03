Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: The death of the famous actress has shocked everyone. The industry is in mourning after her death at the age of 24.

Mumbai•Dec 03, 2024 / 09:09 am• Patrika Desk

Actress Kamilla Belyatskaya Death

Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: The South actress Shobhita Shivanna’s suicide news had not yet sunk in, and now another famous actress’s death has sent shockwaves on social media. A video of her last moments has also surfaced, which is sending chills down people’s spines. The 24-year-old actress had gone out to enjoy her vacation, relaxing on a rock by the seashore, doing yoga on a mat, and enjoying the moment, but little did she know it would be her last. A massive wave came crashing in, and the actress was swept away. A video of her moments before her death has gone viral on social media, and it’s heart-wrenching to watch.