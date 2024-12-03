Kamilla Belyatskaya Death: 24-year-old actress dies in tragic seashore accident

Famous Actress Passes Away (Kamilla Belyatskaya) The actress who died in the massive wave was Russian actress Kamilla Belyatskaya, who had a good fan following. Kamilla Belyatskaya was on the island of Koh Samui in Thailand when she got caught in a massive wave and died. A video of her death has also surfaced, showing how the actress was sitting and suddenly got swept away by the powerful wave.
Body Found 3-4 Kilometers Away According to information, a man tried to save the actress when he saw her being swept away, but he couldn’t. However, the body of actress Belyatskaya was later found 3-4 kilometres away from the rock. It is reported that she was on vacation in Thailand with her boyfriend.