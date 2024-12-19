scriptCG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link | CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

CG Home Guard PET Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services Department has uploaded the results of the 2024 Home Guard Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its official website.

RaipurDec 19, 2024 / 01:34 pm

Patrika Desk

CG Home Guard PET Result
The Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services Department has released the results of the Home Guard Physical Endurance Test (PET) 2024, conducted in September and October 2024. Candidates selected for the Home Guard written examination can view their results on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services: https://firenoc.cg.gov.in/. This recruitment process will fill 2,215 Home Guard positions. Candidates will need their registration ID and password to view their results.

How to Download the Result?

Follow these steps to download the Home Guard Physical Endurance Test result:

  1. Visit the official website: firenoc.cg.gov.in.
  2. Log in to your account. Enter your registration number and password.
  3. Click on the “Home Guard PET Result” link.
  4. Download and save your result.
  5. Take a printout of the result for future use.

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Selected Candidates Eligible for Written Examination

The Home Guard Physical Test was conducted in September-October 2024. The Physical Endurance Test is a qualifying test. Candidates who pass this stage will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process: the written examination for Nagar Sainik recruitment.

Overview of CG Home Guard Result

Recruitment Organisation – Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services
Post Name – Home Guard (Nagar Sainik)
Vacancies – 2215
CG Home Guard PET Result 2024 – Released
Official Website – https://firenoc.cg.gov.in/

News / Education News / Jobs / CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

National News

Rahul Gandhi accused of pushing BJP MPs; Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput injured, hospitalised

6 hours ago

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

National News

Nationwide Protests Against Amit Shah Over Ambedkar Issue, Opposition Parties Make These Demands

9 hours ago

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

National News

Mumbai Boat Accident: 13 Dead, PM Modi Announces Compensation

9 hours ago

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

Sports

After R Ashwin, Who’s Next? More Indian Cricketers Likely to Follow Suit After Border-Gavaskar Trophy; These Players in Line

9 hours ago

Latest Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

Jobs

Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

1 day ago

SBI Announces Bumper Recruitment: 13,735 Clerk Vacancies

Jobs

SBI Announces Bumper Recruitment: 13,735 Clerk Vacancies

2 days ago

GIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary

Jobs

GIC Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for Assistant Manager Posts with Rs 50,000 Monthly Salary

2 days ago

Professor Recruitment: Direct Hiring Begins in Colleges, Submit Documents by This Deadline

Jobs

Professor Recruitment: Direct Hiring Begins in Colleges, Submit Documents by This Deadline

1 week ago

Trending Education News News

School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

शिक्षा

School Holiday Calendar 2025: Complete List of Government Holidays

6 hours ago

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

जॉब्स

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

7 hours ago

Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

जॉब्स

Sarkari Naukri 2024: Indian Government Announces Recruitment for 110 Posts, Apply Soon

1 day ago

Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

शिक्षा

Who is IAS Sulochana Meena? She cleared UPSC in her first attempt through self-study!

1 day ago

Winter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

शिक्षा

Winter Vacation Announced: School Holidays in MP, Chhattisgarh, and Other States

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.