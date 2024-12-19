CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

How to Download the Result?

Visit the official website: firenoc.cg.gov.in. Log in to your account. Enter your registration number and password. Click on the “Home Guard PET Result” link. Download and save your result. Take a printout of the result for future use.

CG Home Guard Result 2024: Selected Candidates Eligible for Written Examination

Follow these steps to download the Home Guard Physical Endurance Test result:The Home Guard Physical Test was conducted in September-October 2024. The Physical Endurance Test is a qualifying test. Candidates who pass this stage will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process: the written examination for Nagar Sainik recruitment.