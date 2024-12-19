CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

How to Download the Result?Follow these steps to download the Home Guard Physical Endurance Test result:
- Visit the official website: firenoc.cg.gov.in.
- Log in to your account. Enter your registration number and password.
- Click on the “Home Guard PET Result” link.
- Download and save your result.
- Take a printout of the result for future use.
CG Home Guard Result 2024: Selected Candidates Eligible for Written ExaminationThe Home Guard Physical Test was conducted in September-October 2024. The Physical Endurance Test is a qualifying test. Candidates who pass this stage will be called for the next stage of the recruitment process: the written examination for Nagar Sainik recruitment.
Overview of CG Home Guard ResultRecruitment Organisation – Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services
Post Name – Home Guard (Nagar Sainik)
Vacancies – 2215
CG Home Guard PET Result 2024 – Released
Official Website – https://firenoc.cg.gov.in/