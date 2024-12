CG Home Guard Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Home Guard PET Exam Results Announced, Check Quickly via This Link

CG Home Guard PET Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services Department has uploaded the results of the 2024 Home Guard Physical Efficiency Test (PET) on its official website.

The Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services Department has released the results of the Home Guard Physical Endurance Test (PET) 2024, conducted in September and October 2024. Candidates selected for the Home Guard written examination can view their results on the official website of the Chhattisgarh Fire and Emergency Services: https://firenoc.cg.gov.in/ . This recruitment process will fill 2,215 Home Guard positions. Candidates will need their registration ID and password to view their results.