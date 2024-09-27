From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

When can you apply? (DRDO Recruitment) The application process started on September 24. Candidates have 21 days to apply, i.e., until October 14. DRDO has released a total of 200 posts, including 40 Graduate Apprentice positions, 40 Technician Apprentice (Diploma) positions, and 120 Trade Apprentice (ITI pass) positions. The age of the applicants should not be less than 18 years as of August 1, 2024.

Check Educational Qualifications (DRDO Bharti Eligibility) Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech (Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Chemical) Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma (Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Chemical)

Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Mechanist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, and COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant) What is the Selection Process (Selection Process for DRDO Recruitment)? The selection process will be based on academic merit and interviews as required. All candidates will have to produce their documents. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email. Candidates will have to bring original and self-attested documents during document verification/joining.