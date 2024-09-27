scriptFrom 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment | Latest News | Patrika News
From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for DRDO Recruitment

DRDO Recruitment: DRDO has released a recruitment notification for apprenticeship positions in the institution. Through this campaign, a total of 200 posts will be filled. The application process has started.

New DelhiSep 27, 2024 / 11:13 am

Patrika Desk

DRDO Bharti For 200 Post
DRDO has released a recruitment notification for apprenticeship positions in the institution. Through this campaign, a total of 200 posts will be filled. The application process has started. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on DRDO’s official website, which is drdo.gov.in.

When can you apply? (DRDO Recruitment)

The application process started on September 24. Candidates have 21 days to apply, i.e., until October 14. DRDO has released a total of 200 posts, including 40 Graduate Apprentice positions, 40 Technician Apprentice (Diploma) positions, and 120 Trade Apprentice (ITI pass) positions. The age of the applicants should not be less than 18 years as of August 1, 2024.

Check Educational Qualifications (DRDO Bharti Eligibility)

Graduate Apprentice: B.E/B.Tech (Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Chemical)

Technician Apprentice (Diploma): Diploma (Electronics and Communication, Electrical and Electronics, Computer Science, Mechanical, Chemical)
Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass): Fitter, Welder, Turner, Mechanist, Mechanic-Diesel, Electronics-Mechanic, Electrician, and COPA (Computer Operator and Programming Assistant)

What is the Selection Process (Selection Process for DRDO Recruitment)?

The selection process will be based on academic merit and interviews as required. All candidates will have to produce their documents. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via email. Candidates will have to bring original and self-attested documents during document verification/joining.

What are the Essential Documents?

  • Hard copy of the application form
  • 10th class mark sheet and certificate
  • Final mark sheet/provisional degree of B.E./B.Tech/Diploma/ITI
  • Degree/provisional degree/diploma/ITI certificate
  • Caste certificate
  • PWD certificate
  • Photo ID proof
  • Aadhaar card (mandatory)
  • Bank passbook
  • Medical fitness certificate
  • Two passport-size photos

BPSC Notification 2024: Notification issued for 70th BPSC Preliminary Exam, know the exam date and other details

Education News

BPSC Notification 2024: Notification issued for 70th BPSC Preliminary Exam, know the exam date and other details

17 hours ago

