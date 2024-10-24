From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

Allahabad High Court Recruitment: Allahabad High Court had announced bumper recruitment for 3306 posts some time ago. Today is the last date to apply for this recruitment.

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Allahabad High Court announced bumper recruitment for 3306 posts some time ago. Today, i.e., 24 October, is the last date to apply for this recruitment. Under this recruitment of Allahabad High Court, many posts like Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Driver, Watchman, etc. will be filled in Group C and Group D categories. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Allahabad High Court.

This recruitment of Allahabad High Court will fill vacant posts in various district courts of Uttar Pradesh. The application process started on 4 October. For this government job, candidates aged between 18 and 40 years can apply. However, there is a relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates. High Court Recruitment 2024 Details Stenographer Grade III Hindi- 517

Stenographer Grade III English-66

Junior Assistant Group C-932

Paid Apprentice-122

Driver-30

Group D (Watchman, Tubewell Operator/Cum-Chaprasi, Sweeper, etc.)-1639

Total-3306 Allahabad High Court Salary Stenographer Grade III- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹2800

Junior Assistant Group C- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹2000, and ₹1900 for Trainees

Driver- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹1900

Tubewell Operator Cum Electrician, Process Server, Ardali/Chaprasi, etc.- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹1800

Sweeper-Cum-Farrash- ₹6000 fixed salary Eligibility Stenographer- A graduate degree is mandatory

Clerk- Intermediate with CCC Certificate Course and 25/30 words per minute Hindi and English computer typing speed

Driver- High School pass with a valid driving license for four-wheeler vehicles, which is not less than three years old

Tubewell Operator Cum Electrician- Junior High School and one-year ITI Certificate Course

Process Server- High School pass

Ardali/Chaprasi/Office Peon/Sweeper, etc.- Junior High School

Watchman/Waterman/Sweeper, etc.- Junior High School Sweeper-Cum-Farrash- Class 6 pass