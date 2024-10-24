From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

This recruitment of Allahabad High Court will fill vacant posts in various district courts of Uttar Pradesh. The application process started on 4 October. For this government job, candidates aged between 18 and 40 years can apply. However, there is a relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates.
High Court Recruitment 2024 Details
- Stenographer Grade III Hindi- 517
- Stenographer Grade III English-66
- Junior Assistant Group C-932
- Paid Apprentice-122
- Driver-30
- Group D (Watchman, Tubewell Operator/Cum-Chaprasi, Sweeper, etc.)-1639
- Total-3306
Allahabad High Court Salary
- Stenographer Grade III- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹2800
- Junior Assistant Group C- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹2000, and ₹1900 for Trainees
- Driver- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹1900
- Tubewell Operator Cum Electrician, Process Server, Ardali/Chaprasi, etc.- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹1800
- Sweeper-Cum-Farrash- ₹6000 fixed salary
Eligibility
- Stenographer- A graduate degree is mandatory
- Clerk- Intermediate with CCC Certificate Course and 25/30 words per minute Hindi and English computer typing speed
- Driver- High School pass with a valid driving license for four-wheeler vehicles, which is not less than three years old
- Tubewell Operator Cum Electrician- Junior High School and one-year ITI Certificate Course
- Process Server- High School pass
- Ardali/Chaprasi/Office Peon/Sweeper, etc.- Junior High School
- Watchman/Waterman/Sweeper, etc.- Junior High School Sweeper-Cum-Farrash- Class 6 pass