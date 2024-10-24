scriptFrom 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment | Latest News | Patrika News
From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

Allahabad High Court Recruitment: Allahabad High Court had announced bumper recruitment for 3306 posts some time ago. Today is the last date to apply for this recruitment.

Oct 24, 2024

Patrika Desk

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: Allahabad High Court announced bumper recruitment for 3306 posts some time ago. Today, i.e., 24 October, is the last date to apply for this recruitment. Under this recruitment of Allahabad High Court, many posts like Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Driver, Watchman, etc. will be filled in Group C and Group D categories. Interested candidates can apply on the official website of Allahabad High Court.
This recruitment of Allahabad High Court will fill vacant posts in various district courts of Uttar Pradesh. The application process started on 4 October. For this government job, candidates aged between 18 and 40 years can apply. However, there is a relaxation in the maximum age limit for reserved category candidates.

High Court Recruitment 2024 Details

  • Stenographer Grade III Hindi- 517
  • Stenographer Grade III English-66
  • Junior Assistant Group C-932
  • Paid Apprentice-122
  • Driver-30
  • Group D (Watchman, Tubewell Operator/Cum-Chaprasi, Sweeper, etc.)-1639
  • Total-3306

Allahabad High Court Salary

  • Stenographer Grade III- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹2800
  • Junior Assistant Group C- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹2000, and ₹1900 for Trainees
  • Driver- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹1900
  • Tubewell Operator Cum Electrician, Process Server, Ardali/Chaprasi, etc.- ₹5200-20200, Grade Pay ₹1800
  • Sweeper-Cum-Farrash- ₹6000 fixed salary

Eligibility

  • Stenographer- A graduate degree is mandatory
  • Clerk- Intermediate with CCC Certificate Course and 25/30 words per minute Hindi and English computer typing speed
  • Driver- High School pass with a valid driving license for four-wheeler vehicles, which is not less than three years old
  • Tubewell Operator Cum Electrician- Junior High School and one-year ITI Certificate Course
  • Process Server- High School pass
  • Ardali/Chaprasi/Office Peon/Sweeper, etc.- Junior High School
  • Watchman/Waterman/Sweeper, etc.- Junior High School Sweeper-Cum-Farrash- Class 6 pass

