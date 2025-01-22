scriptJobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs secured with fake certificates in 2013 clerk recruitment, action being planned

AlwarJan 22, 2025 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Evidence of major irregularities has been found in the 2013 clerical recruitment conducted by the Alwar Zila Parishad. Investigating officer and SDM Alwar, Pratik Juikar, found that several clerks had submitted forged certificates. Other irregularities have also come to light. The investigation report will be submitted to senior officials soon.
This recruitment took place in 2017 and 2022. Around 600 clerks have been recruited so far. Complaints about a dozen clerks having forged documents reached the government. Based on preliminary investigations, the Alwar Zila Parishad dismissed one clerk, and the Jaipur Zila Parishad dismissed two. The cases of the remaining seven clerks are being investigated by the SDM.
He investigated experience certificates and computer course certificates submitted during employment. The clerks whose documents are under scrutiny are posted in Mundawar, Rajgarh, Thanagazi, Malakhera, Kishangarhbas, Raini, Lakshmangarh and Bansur. Notably, two clerks working in the Jaipur Zila Parishad were found to possess forged experience certificates issued by the Alwar Zila Parishad. They were dismissed upon the discovery of this during the investigation, but a case has not yet been registered.
“Irregularities have been found in the files of the clerks that came to us for investigation. Some people obtained jobs fraudulently. We will now investigate the note sheet and recommend action against the culprits. The investigation report will be submitted to senior officials soon.” – Pratik Juikar, SDM Alwar

