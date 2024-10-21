scriptRajasthan’s Agriculture Department: Know the Application, Recruitment and other details | Rajasthan&#39;s Agriculture Department, application starts from today | Latest News | Patrika News
Rajasthan’s Agriculture Department: Know the Application, Recruitment and other details

RPSC Bharti For Agriculture Department: Rajasthan Public Service Commission had issued a notification for recruitment to the posts of Agriculture Officer some time ago. Applications for this recruitment will start from today, i.e., October 21.

JaipurOct 21, 2024 / 12:02 pm

Patrika Desk

Recruitment will be done for the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA), Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA), Statistical Officer, and Agriculture Research Officer in the Agriculture Department. A total of 241 vacancies have been announced. For this recruitment of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, applications can be made till November 19. As soon as the application process starts, candidates can apply by visiting rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

  • Assistant Agriculture Officer (NSA) – 115
  • Assistant Agriculture Officer (SA) – 10
  • Statistical Officer – 18
  • Agriculture Research Officer – 98

For applying to this recruitment, the minimum age of the applicants should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 40 years. However, the minimum age for some posts is 20 years. The reserved category has been given relaxation in the maximum age. For more information, visit the official website. The qualifications for different posts are different. For example, for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer, a degree in BSc Agriculture or Horticulture is required. Similarly, for the posts of Statistical Officer, a minimum of second division in MSc in Mathematics and Statistics is required. For more information on the application fee and selection process, visit the official website. The selection will be based on a written examination.

