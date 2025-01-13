RPSC Announces Recruitment for Over 500 Assistant Professor Posts

Application Deadline The RPSC has announced a total of 575 Assistant Professor vacancies. Applications for this recruitment can be submitted until 10 February 2025. The RPSC has issued a notice stating that applications will not be accepted from any candidate after the deadline. Candidates must be between 21 and 40 years of age to apply. Selection for this Assistant Professor recruitment will be based on a written examination, interview, and document verification.

How to Apply (RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment How To Apply) Applications for this RPSC recruitment must be submitted online. Follow the procedure outlined below: First, visit the official website.

Then, click on RPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment.

A new page will open; log in to this page.

Now fill out your application form and submit all necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form. Subject-wise Vacancy Details The RPSC has announced a total of 600 vacancies. The subject-wise breakdown is as follows: Hindi (58), English (21), Sanskrit (26), Urdu (8), Persian (1), Botany (42), Chemistry (55), Mathematics (24), Physics (11), Zoology (38), ABST (17), FAFM (8), Economics (23), Statistics (1), Business Administration (10), Geography (60), Law (10), History (31), Home Science (12), Sociology (24), Philosophy (1), Political Science (52), Public Administration (6), Psychology (7), Government Production and Export Management (1), Drawing and Painting (8), Textile Dyeing and Painting (2), Musical Vocal (6), Musical Instrument (4), and Dance (1).