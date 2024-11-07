This state is giving an opportunity to become a government teacher, today is the last date, hurry up

Eligibility Criteria (UKPSC Eligibility Criteria) Candidates applying for this recruitment must have a master’s degree from a college or university recognized by UGC. Additionally, they must have a two-year B.Ed degree from an institution approved by NCTE.
Age Limit The age of the applicant should be at least 21 years as of July 1, 2024, but not more than 42 years. However, the maximum age for OBC candidates is 45 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is 48 years.
Selection Process (Selection Process Of UKPSC Recruitment 2024) Under this recruitment, candidates will be selected through a three-stage process. These stages include a written examination, interview, and document verification. The written examination will consist of 200 MCQ questions and will be of 3 hours duration. Candidates who pass the written examination will be called for an interview. Candidates selected in the interview will be called for document verification.
Salary
Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 under Level-8. For more information, visit the official website.
How to Apply? (UKPSC Recruitment 2024 Apply Now)
- First, visit the official website of UKPSC.
- Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section on the homepage.
- Search for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 notification and select it.
- Now, select the ‘Apply Online’ option and register with the required details.
- Login with your details and fill in the form.
- Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
- Finally, submit the form and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.