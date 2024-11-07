scriptThis state is giving an opportunity to become a government teacher, today is the last date, hurry up | Latest News | Patrika News
Jobs

This state is giving an opportunity to become a government teacher, today is the last date, hurry up

UKPSC Recruitment 2024: Today is the last chance to apply for UKPSC recruitment.

New DelhiNov 07, 2024 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

UKPSC Recruitment 2024
UKPSC Recruitment 2024: Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, i.e., UKPSC, has released recruitment for more than 600 lecturer posts in the state. The last date to apply for this recruitment is today, i.e., November 7. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of UKPSC, psc.uk.gov.in. Under this recruitment drive, a total of 613 lecturer posts in Group C will be filled.

Eligibility Criteria (UKPSC Eligibility Criteria)

Candidates applying for this recruitment must have a master’s degree from a college or university recognized by UGC. Additionally, they must have a two-year B.Ed degree from an institution approved by NCTE.

Age Limit

The age of the applicant should be at least 21 years as of July 1, 2024, but not more than 42 years. However, the maximum age for OBC candidates is 45 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is 48 years.

Selection Process (Selection Process Of UKPSC Recruitment 2024)

Under this recruitment, candidates will be selected through a three-stage process. These stages include a written examination, interview, and document verification. The written examination will consist of 200 MCQ questions and will be of 3 hours duration. Candidates who pass the written examination will be called for an interview. Candidates selected in the interview will be called for document verification.

Salary

Selected candidates will be paid a salary ranging from Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 under Level-8. For more information, visit the official website.

How to Apply? (UKPSC Recruitment 2024 Apply Now)

  • First, visit the official website of UKPSC.
  • Go to the ‘Recruitment’ section on the homepage.
  • Search for UKPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2024 notification and select it.
  • Now, select the ‘Apply Online’ option and register with the required details.
  • Login with your details and fill in the form.
  • Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.
  • Finally, submit the form and download a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

News / Education News / Jobs / This state is giving an opportunity to become a government teacher, today is the last date, hurry up

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi called Trump on phone, said – ‘I’m eager to work together again’

National News

PM Modi called Trump on phone, said – ‘I’m eager to work together again’

52 minutes ago

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

Political

Kamala Harris speaks on Trump’s victory, Joe Biden to address America today

in 27 minutes

Former US President Obama, UN Secretary General, and President Biden congratulate Trump

world

Former US President Obama, UN Secretary General, and President Biden congratulate Trump

2 hours ago

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

Cricket News

For the first time in Sri Lanka, this tournament will feature stars from around the world

20 minutes ago

Latest Jobs

Numerous Job Vacancies Available Here, Apply by 11th November

Jobs

Numerous Job Vacancies Available Here, Apply by 11th November

1 hour ago

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

2 weeks ago

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

Jobs

From 10th Pass to Graduate, Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment

2 weeks ago

Rajasthan’s Agriculture Department: Know the Application, Recruitment and other details

Jobs

Rajasthan’s Agriculture Department: Know the Application, Recruitment and other details

2 weeks ago

Trending Education News News

JEE Main Registration 2025 : जईई फॉर्म भरने में अब नहीं आएगी दिक्कत, आधार संबंधी समस्या का ये है निदान

शिक्षा

JEE Main Registration 2025 : जईई फॉर्म भरने में अब नहीं आएगी दिक्कत, आधार संबंधी समस्या का ये है निदान

in 5 hours

IIT Delhi ने IIT Bombay को पछाड़ा, इस चीज को लेकर कर दिखाया कमाल 

शिक्षा

IIT Delhi ने IIT Bombay को पछाड़ा, इस चीज को लेकर कर दिखाया कमाल 

in 3 hours

RRB ALP और RPF SI भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, परीक्षार्थियों को मिलेगी ये सुविधा

परीक्षा

RRB ALP और RPF SI भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर बड़ा अपडेट, परीक्षार्थियों को मिलेगी ये सुविधा

in 2 hours

CG Medical News: प्रदेश के 6 सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में PG के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से शुरू, ये है लास्ट डेट…

रायपुर

CG Medical News: प्रदेश के 6 सरकारी मेडिकल कॉलेजों में PG के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन आज से शुरू, ये है लास्ट डेट…

in 2 hours

CBSE Big Action: सीबीएसई का बड़ा एक्शन! इन 21 स्कूलों की मान्यता हुई रद्द, कहीं आपके बच्चे तो नहीं पढ़ रहे इसमें

शिक्षा

CBSE Big Action: सीबीएसई का बड़ा एक्शन! इन 21 स्कूलों की मान्यता हुई रद्द, कहीं आपके बच्चे तो नहीं पढ़ रहे इसमें

in 1 hour

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.