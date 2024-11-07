This state is giving an opportunity to become a government teacher, today is the last date, hurry up

Eligibility Criteria (UKPSC Eligibility Criteria) Candidates applying for this recruitment must have a master’s degree from a college or university recognized by UGC. Additionally, they must have a two-year B.Ed degree from an institution approved by NCTE.

Age Limit The age of the applicant should be at least 21 years as of July 1, 2024, but not more than 42 years. However, the maximum age for OBC candidates is 45 years, and for SC/ST candidates, it is 48 years.

Selection Process (Selection Process Of UKPSC Recruitment 2024) Under this recruitment, candidates will be selected through a three-stage process. These stages include a written examination, interview, and document verification. The written examination will consist of 200 MCQ questions and will be of 3 hours duration. Candidates who pass the written examination will be called for an interview. Candidates selected in the interview will be called for document verification.