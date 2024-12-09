scriptUIIC Job Vacancy: Exciting Opportunities in Insurance – Apply Before the Deadline! | Latest News | Patrika News
UIIC Job Vacancy: Exciting Opportunities in Insurance – Apply Before the Deadline!

UIIC Job Vacancy: United India Insurance Company Limited (UIIC) has issued a notification for recruitment to Actuary posts. This recruitment is being done under IRDAI Regulations 2024.

Dec 09, 2024

All interested candidates can apply till December 19, 2024.

Required Qualification

The applicant must be a Fellow Member under the Actuaries Act, 2006 and must also be a Fellow Member of IAI. The candidate should also have experience in General Insurance, Enterprise Risk, and Investment Reserves. The full-time contract will be based on which the applying candidates must not be more than 60 years old. For more information on age and educational qualifications, please visit the official website.

Selection Process

There will be no written examination for this recruitment. The selection will be based on an interview. UIIC has advised all candidates to attach all necessary documents while applying.

Where to Send the Application?

For this recruitment of United India Insurance Company Limited, fill out the application form and send it to the following address:
HRM Department

8th Floor, United India Insurance Company Limited, 24,

Whites Road, Chennai – 600014

Also, send the application to recruitment@uiic.co.in and its copy to hoactuarial@uiic.co.in

