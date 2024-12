UPSC Result 2024: UPSC IES and ISS Final Results Released – Check Who Secured the Top Positions

UPSC Result 2024: UPSC has released the result of IES and ISS. Anurag Gautam topped IES and Sinchan Snigdha topped ISS.

New Delhi•Dec 16, 2024 / 09:28 am• Patrika Desk

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the results of IES and ISS. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES Topper 2024 Anurag Gautam

Mridula Pandita

Ahana Srivastava

Ritika Gupta

Shivani Chauhan UPSC ISS Topper 2024 Sinchan Snigdha Adhikari

Biltu Maji

Rajesh Kumar

Jasvinder Pal Singh

Patil Samir Vasanta How to Check Result (UPSC Result 2024) First, visit the official website

Go to the result section on the home page

Click on the UPSC IES/ISS Final Result link

Enter your roll number or registration number

Download or print the result