scriptAUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures | Latest News | Patrika News
Sports

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures

Australia vs India, 3rd Test: Former Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes that the shuffling of the Indian captain’s batting order is disrupting his rhythm.

New DelhiDec 18, 2024 / 09:59 am

Patrika Desk

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Australia vs. India, 3rd Test: Captain Rohit Sharma is struggling consistently in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He only managed 10 runs in the first innings of the Gabba Test match. Along with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s bat has remained silent. He only scored a century in one inning of the Adelaide Test and has failed to make a significant impact.
Meanwhile, former Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara believes that changing the batting order of the Indian captain is disrupting his rhythm. Notably, Rohit Sharma is now batting at number 6 instead of opening. He missed the first match of the series due to personal reasons. After failing in both innings of the second Test match, he failed again in another innings. Pujara believes that batting in the middle order instead of opening can affect a player’s momentum.
Commenting on Rohit’s latest dismissal, Pujara said, “It wasn’t a length ball that you could drive. Even driving a full-length ball isn’t easy here. Rohit was trying to punch the ball; he should have defended it. He’s not scoring runs at the moment, which is putting pressure on him.” Pujara further added that Rohit used to be an opener, but now he’s batting at number 6. “Doing so doesn’t help you with your batting; it doesn’t help you find your rhythm,” he stated.
Following Rohit’s early dismissal in the match, excellent batting performances from KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja propelled India’s score past 200. A half-century partnership between KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja was witnessed. Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon ended this partnership, having Rahul caught by Steve Smith for 84 runs. Rahul’s innings of 139 balls included 8 fours. Pat Cummins dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 77 runs. Jadeja’s innings of 123 balls included 7 fours and 1 six.
Subsequently, Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27) added a crucial 39 runs for the last wicket, saving India from the follow-on. Currently, the rain-affected match seems to be heading towards a draw. Australia will therefore attempt to quickly dismiss the Indian innings and bat rapidly to force India into a quick fourth innings.

News / Sports / AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

National News

Modi Targets Congress Over Ambedkar Legacy

2 hours ago

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

National News

One Nation, One Election: 20 BJP MPs Defy Party Whip, May Face Action

3 hours ago

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

Sports

R Ashwin Announces Sudden Retirement from International Cricket, Gets Emotional Hugging Virat Kohli

3 hours ago

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

Business

Gold and Silver Rates Today: Check 18 December Prices

7 hours ago

Latest Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win

Sports

IND vs AUS: Australia Declares at 89/7, India Chases 275-Runs Target to Win

7 hours ago

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures

Sports

AUS vs IND: The Big Reason Behind Rohit Sharma’s Repeated Failures

7 hours ago

Ankit Rajpoot Announces Retirement from Cricket at 31

Sports

Ankit Rajpoot Announces Retirement from Cricket at 31

1 day ago

Lockdown transforms life: 16-year-old becomes WPL crorepati, meet Kamalini who rattles Pakistan

Sports

Lockdown transforms life: 16-year-old becomes WPL crorepati, meet Kamalini who rattles Pakistan

1 day ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.