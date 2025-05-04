Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Career and Financial Life: The beginning of the week could be extremely pleasant for Aquarius. Good fortune will be with you to such an extent that your advice will benefit others as well. You may have to travel for work. Those in interior designing careers may see an increase in income. Businesses may receive abundant orders. Sunday to Wednesday will be quite auspicious for your career. Planning for long-term investments during this time will yield good results.

Due to planetary influences, some confidential information may leak, and there may also be obstacles in earning income. Therefore, it will be necessary to remain vigilant. Family Life The family life of Aquarius will also be very auspicious during the week of 4 May to 10 May. Mercury’s transit will remove tension from your family life. This week, family members will be seen boosting your morale.

Relatives may visit towards the end of the week. However, the concern is that your spouse’s behaviour may be somewhat cold. You should take some time for self-reflection and not readily trust anyone. Thursday and Friday do not appear to be auspicious days for you.

Health This week, Aquarius will be quite strong physically and mentally. However, you will need to improve your eating habits. This week, you will need to pay attention to adequate rest. Those suffering from piles may experience problems. Therefore, if you have symptoms of this disease, be sure to consult a doctor. The middle of the week is likely to be somewhat stressful.

Remedy: Offer a garland of rose flowers to Goddess Durga and perform an aarti with camphor. Lucky Number: 10, 11 Lucky Colour: Sky blue Deity: Lord Shiva