Astrology and Spirituality

Horoscope Today, 4 February: Favourable Day for Four Zodiac Signs

Today’s Horoscope, 4 February: Daily horoscope for 4 February indicates a favourable Tuesday for four zodiac signs, including Aries and Taurus. Learn about your future today from Pt. Chandan Shyam Narayan Vyas in today’s horoscope.

Feb 04, 2025

Patrika Desk

Daily Horoscope Tuesday: Will you receive fortune’s favour on Tuesday? What will be the state of your career, family, and financial life? You can find the answers to these questions in today’s horoscope. Know your destiny.

Today’s Horoscope Aries

Today’s horoscope for Aries, February 4th, indicates that on Tuesday, the inflow of money will be easy, and your prowess will increase. You will receive support from your spouse, and there are indications of changes in your work. Keep an eye on your children’s activities; students will achieve success.

Today’s Horoscope Taurus

Today’s horoscope for Taurus, February 4th, indicates that on Tuesday, your financial situation will improve. Your behaviour and efficiency will please your superiors. Mutual discussion will be beneficial; control your speech. Your health will be weak.

Today’s Horoscope Gemini

Today’s horoscope for Gemini, February 4th, indicates that on Tuesday, you should be cautious in financial matters. Your children will progress. You will participate in wedding events, and there are indications of a job transfer. You will find success in romance, and there are indications of travel.

Today’s Horoscope Cancer

Today’s horoscope for Cancer, February 4th, indicates that on Tuesday, you will meet old friends. There are indications of expansion in business, and money will be spent on property disputes. Family tension will worry you.

Today’s Horoscope Leo

The daily horoscope for Leo, Tuesday, February 4th, indicates that there will be progress in long-pending tasks. This is an auspicious time for those involved in politics. There will be financial arrangements for business expansion, and your health will improve.

Today’s Horoscope Virgo

The daily horoscope for Virgo, Tuesday, February 4th, indicates a possibility of unexpected large expenses. Government support will accelerate your work, and financial difficulties will be overcome. Family problems will be resolved, and the justice system will be favourable.

Today’s Horoscope Libra

The daily horoscope for Libra, February 4th, Tuesday, indicates that marriage proposals will be successful, and a profitable situation will be created in business. Social status will increase, but opponents will remain active. Keep valuables safe; there will be expenses on vehicles and machinery.

Today’s Horoscope Scorpio

Tuesday’s horoscope for Scorpio indicates an opportunity to meet an influential person, but there is a possibility of financial loss. Work cautiously; ongoing family disputes may escalate. You will receive support from colleagues at work.

Today’s Horoscope Sagittarius

Tuesday’s horoscope for Sagittarius, February 4th, indicates that you will establish new sources of income, and plans for auspicious events at home will be made. For those involved in politics, the time will be demanding, and there will be concerns about the health of your spouse.

Today’s Horoscope Capricorn

Tuesday’s horoscope for Capricorn indicates that ongoing disputes at work will end. Your religious faith will increase, and you will be happy to converse with old friends. Ongoing tensions in married life will end, and your financial situation will be moderate.

Today’s Horoscope Aquarius

The Aquarius horoscope for February 4th indicates that you may receive new responsibilities at work, and guests may arrive. You will participate in religious events, and housing-related problems will be resolved. Opponents may try to defame you.

Today’s Horoscope Pisces

The Pisces horoscope for February 4th indicates that you should fulfil your responsibilities on time. Your parents’ health may deteriorate. Ongoing family problems will be resolved, but an excessive workload at work will increase stress. You may also experience heightened anger.

#Rashifal-2025 so far we know

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus - image

Horoscope Today, 27 January: Financial Gains for Eight Zodiac Signs Including Aries and Taurus

Weekly Horoscope 26 January to 1 February: New Week Promising Wealth and Success for These 4 Zodiac Signs - image

Weekly Horoscope 26 January to 1 February: New Week Promising Wealth and Success for These 4 Zodiac Signs

New Year 2025: These 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Shine, Wealth and Prosperity Await - image

New Year 2025: These 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Shine, Wealth and Prosperity Await

