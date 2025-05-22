Aquarius Daily Horoscope for 23 May 2025

Your lucky colour today is green. Auspicious time: The time from 10:30 AM to 12:00 PM will prove to be very lucky for you. Financial Condition New avenues for financial gains may open up for you today, from sources you may not have even imagined. Maintain flexibility in matters of money; who knows where good news might come from. Keep working hard, and pay attention to your surroundings. Fortune is on your side today!

Career If you are associated with the banking sector, today may bring good news. After a long wait, you will begin to see a clear path to progress. Maintaining good relationships with all colleagues and seniors will prove extremely beneficial for you at this time. Your good behaviour in the office will not only improve your image but will also play a crucial role in your advancement.

Love Life Today you may find yourself entangled in an extramarital relationship. This is a time for you to avoid temptations. Think carefully before making any major decisions, as any hasty decision will only lead you towards problems and mental stress.

Health Today is a day when you will need to pay special attention to your safety. You may unintentionally injure yourself. Therefore, do everything with utmost care and caution. Keep a close watch on what is happening around you.

Be extra cautious, especially while travelling. You may be harmed by the negligence of others. Follow all traffic rules, keep your speed slow, and drive very carefully.