Tarot Card Reading for May 20, 2025

Let’s find out what the tarot cards predict for all twelve zodiac signs today, according to tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

May 20, 2025 / 10:22 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot Horoscope for Today, 20 May 2025: Today’s Tarot cards suggest that you may need to pay more attention to your work and maintain discipline across all twelve zodiac signs. Your love life may experience a mix of happiness and sadness, or a new relationship might emerge. Take care of your health, as some may experience minor discomfort. In both your professional and personal life, clear and open communication will be beneficial. Let’s see what Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma has to say about your stars today.

Aries

The Tarot cards indicate a need to increase discipline in the workplace. Despite some instability in your love life, you will remain mentally calm. You may experience intermittent stomach aches.

Taurus

Tarot cards suggest that you should seek advice from an experienced and expert in your field to progress in your business. Complications may arise in your love life, making decision-making difficult. Lack of sleep may lead to mental fatigue and irritability.

Gemini

According to the Tarot cards, today will be particularly auspicious for Geminis, especially those in the food industry—they can expect good profits. Increased sweetness and love in marital life is possible. However, back problems such as pain and stiffness may bother you. Seriously considering advice from others when handling household responsibilities will be beneficial.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that you will strive for training or expanding your knowledge to become more proficient in your work and field. A marriage proposal is imminent. You may experience dehydration.

Leo

According to the Tarot cards, minor disagreements may arise at the workplace, which should be resolved promptly. Regarding relationships, a lack of trust from your partner may create tension. Health-wise, respiratory or chest problems may bother you, so be cautious.

Virgo

Tarot card readings indicate that you may develop a business plan by focusing on matters beyond your immediate work. You will receive a marriage proposal from an acquaintance. A sore throat may cause some discomfort.

Libra

According to Tarot card indications, employed individuals are likely to receive a promotion or a higher position soon. A marriage proposal may come through an old friend. You may experience persistent headaches throughout the day, leading to fatigue.

Scorpio

Tarot card readings suggest that you may receive business opportunities from someone living abroad. Try to spend some time with your partner and improve communication. A cold and sore throat may cause discomfort.

Sagittarius

According to the Tarot cards, neglecting communication skills at the workplace could lead to missed opportunities. A marriage-related decision aligning with your wishes will bring satisfaction and happiness. You may experience a mild fever and fatigue, so focus on rest.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings indicate that those in business should focus on the profitability of their work. Try to understand your partner’s nature better. You may experience foot pain and physical weakness.

Aquarius

Tarot cards suggest that a business-related trip will prove beneficial. Before being swayed by someone’s attractive personality, try to understand their nature and thoughts. Health-wise, there is a risk of stomach problems such as diarrhoea or infection, so exercise caution.

Pisces

According to Tarot card readings, those in event management or contract-based work should pay attention to client suggestions. Mental unease may lead to negative thoughts about relationships. Improper diet may cause stomach infections.

