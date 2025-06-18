scriptTarot Predictions for 18 June 2025 For All Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Predictions for 18 June 2025 For All Signs

Find out today’s horoscope from Neetika Sharma.

Jun 18, 2025 / 09:36 am

Patrika Desk

According to Neetika Sharma’s Tarot cards, today may be challenging for Aries, Gemini, and Cancer, who may face difficulties and unfinished tasks. Taurus is advised to exercise restraint. Leo will receive honour, respect, and opportunities for profit. Virgos will be busy with business and may find success in marital endeavours. Scorpios may experience tension in their relationships. For Sagittarius, capital investment will be profitable today, while Aquarius may have opportunities for travel. Overall, today brings mixed results for different zodiac signs.

Aries

According to Tarot cards, today doesn’t seem particularly auspicious for Aries. You may face some problems and difficulties. You may also experience some inner turmoil today.

Taurus

Tarot cards suggest that Taurus should approach every task with great restraint today. Businesspeople will also find success after struggle. Good opportunities for financial gain and savings are indicated.

Gemini

Tarot cards indicate that Geminis may face some domestic issues today. There may be a decline in the health of the mother. There will be a lack of harmony and cordiality within the family.

Cancer

Tarot card readings suggest that Cancers will have some important tasks remaining incomplete. They should definitely try to complete them. Avoid bad company or substance abuse.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos will receive honour and respect in society. People will be very pleased with you in the social sphere. Salaried individuals and businesspeople will have good opportunities for profit. There will be an opportunity to hone professional skills with an experienced person.

Virgo

Tarot card readings suggest that Virgos will be very busy with professional activities. Some people of this sign may find success in their children’s marital endeavours today. However, you will have some concerns regarding your mother’s health.

Libra

Tarot cards suggest that Libras may be troubled by a wrong decision today. Therefore, make any decision only after careful consideration. A professional may cause problems in property matters, but you can avoid them with intelligence and caution.

Scorpio

Tarot cards suggest that Scorpios may suffer mental anguish due to a woman today. This time can be stressful in terms of romantic relationships. Avoid anger, feed the birds.

Sagittarius

Tarot cards suggest that today will prove very beneficial for Sagittarians in terms of capital investment. You will profit from capital investment today. However, health will be affected due to excessive hard work and irregular routine. The inclination towards religious activities will increase.

Capricorn

Tarot cards suggest that Capricorns will have to make more effort today to treat their friends and colleagues properly. Stomach infections and digestive problems will be troublesome.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians currently have opportunities for travel. Do not trust strangers during this time. Excessive hard work can negatively impact your health while you are going through the struggles of life.

Pisces

Tarot cards suggest that Pisceans will face direct trouble from enemies today. Plan your actions carefully. Meanwhile, auspicious tasks will be completed with the help of a close person today.

