scriptTarot Predictions for 26 May 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Predictions for 26 May 2025

Know today’s tarot card prediction by tarot card reader Neetika Sharma.

May 25, 2025 / 06:14 pm

Patrika Desk

According to Tarot card readings, Aries may face domestic discussions related to expenses and health challenges. Gemini will receive helpful support from friends. Cancer should avoid haste and can expect beneficial changes in business. Leo will achieve success in business after hard work. Virgo will see an increase in money-making opportunities and possibilities of acquiring permanent property. For Libra involved in foreign trade, this is a fortunate time with strong indications of financial gains and the recovery of stalled funds. Aquarius will receive respect and honour in the workplace, leading to unexpected success in business.

Aries

Tarot card readings suggest that Aries natives may engage in discussions with their family regarding financial matters. You may suffer from cold-related illnesses, fever, etc. Avoid irregular eating habits.

Taurus

Tarot card readings indicate that matters related to siblings and relatives may remain somewhat weak for Taurus natives. There will also be a desire for a change in the professional field. The day will be uncomfortable from a health perspective.

Gemini

Tarot card readings suggest that Geminis may face some obstacles in accumulating wealth. Their financial situation may weaken. However, support from friends will help resolve the problems.

Cancer

According to Tarot card readings, Cancers should avoid rushing into any work. You may be attracted to the opposite sex. Beneficial changes are possible in business.

Leo

Tarot card readings suggest that Leos may have to work hard, and after diligent effort, their business will prosper. The relationship with their spouse will be harmonious.

Virgo

Tarot cards indicate that Virgos will experience an increase in money-making opportunities. They may also develop more than one romantic relationship. There are also indications of acquiring permanent property.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that this is an excellent time for Libras working in foreign trade or with foreign sources. This period is entirely auspicious for you.

Scorpio

According to Tarot cards, today is a fortunate day for Scorpios in financial matters. You can earn money through various sources. If your money is stuck somewhere, you may receive it.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Sagittarians may experience disagreements with friends and relatives during this period. It is advisable to avoid harsh words.

Capricorn

Tarot card readings indicate that Capricorns may face competition from rivals. Intelligence and wit will help overcome many difficulties.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarians will receive respect and honour at their workplace, leading to unexpected success in their work and business.

Pisces

Tarot card readings suggest that Pisceans may get into trouble. You may face punishment for betrayal. Do not rush into buying permanent property.

