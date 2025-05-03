scriptWeekly Tarot Predicts: Six Lucky Zodiac Signs | Latest News | Patrika News
Weekly Tarot Predicts: Six Lucky Zodiac Signs

Weekly Horoscope 4 to 10 May 2025: A new week is dawning, and the movement of the stars brings challenges for some signs, while others can expect golden opportunities. Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma reveals what this week holds for your zodiac sign.

May 03, 2025 / 05:59 pm

Patrika Desk

A new week is dawning, and the movement of the stars brings something different for every zodiac sign. This week may be full of challenges for some signs, where business, health concerns, disappointment at the lack of expected progress in work, or unexpected problems may arise. During this time, it will be necessary to work with patience and discretion. For some other signs, however, this week brings golden opportunities. There may be financial gains, career advancement, sweetness in relationships, and new doors to success may open. There are also auspicious signs for those involved in politics.
This is a week where some will need to find harmony, some will have to compromise with circumstances, and some will be advised to choose a safe path. Let’s find out, according to Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma and planetary calculations, what is special for your sign in this mixed week and how you can face the coming circumstances.

Aries

For those born under the Aries sign, this week may be full of challenges. You will be engrossed in new tasks, and busyness will persist. There may be concern about a close relative or your own health. However, for those involved in politics, this week brings auspicious signs and the chances of success are strong.

Taurus

Tarot card calculations indicate that those born under the Taurus sign, those working in their livelihood, will need to coordinate with their colleagues this week. On Sunday, disappointment will be experienced in the personal sphere, and on Monday, you will gain knowledge from your experience.

Gemini

Tarot card indications suggest that Gemini natives will not get the expected progress in their work this week, which may lead to some disappointment. Compromising with circumstances you cannot change will be wise. Some problems may arise at the government or administrative level. Also, your children may face some challenges during this time.

Cancer

Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancerians will face some hassles this week; difficulty will arise due to a weak position of influence in resolving these hassles. Therefore, instead of resorting to shortcuts, walk the safe path.

Leo

Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will be very good for Leos in terms of finances. This week you can make investments which will be lucky for you. Stay in touch with loved ones. This is a profitable week for you where good opportunities await. There is a possibility of some special benefits or new opportunities in the workplace.

Virgo

According to Tarot cards, this week the attraction, influence, and creativity of Virgos will be at their peak. Students will show more interest in their studies and will progress in the academic field. Sweetness will increase in love life, and relationships will become even stronger. There are indications of profit in business, and many opportunities for advancement may be available. Overall, you are moving towards success.

