Weekly Tarot Predicts: Six Lucky Zodiac Signs

This is a week where some will need to find harmony, some will have to compromise with circumstances, and some will be advised to choose a safe path. Let’s find out, according to Tarot card reader Neetika Sharma and planetary calculations, what is special for your sign in this mixed week and how you can face the coming circumstances.

Aries For those born under the Aries sign, this week may be full of challenges. You will be engrossed in new tasks, and busyness will persist. There may be concern about a close relative or your own health. However, for those involved in politics, this week brings auspicious signs and the chances of success are strong.

Taurus Tarot card calculations indicate that those born under the Taurus sign, those working in their livelihood, will need to coordinate with their colleagues this week. On Sunday, disappointment will be experienced in the personal sphere, and on Monday, you will gain knowledge from your experience.

Gemini Tarot card indications suggest that Gemini natives will not get the expected progress in their work this week, which may lead to some disappointment. Compromising with circumstances you cannot change will be wise. Some problems may arise at the government or administrative level. Also, your children may face some challenges during this time.

Cancer Tarot card calculations indicate that Cancerians will face some hassles this week; difficulty will arise due to a weak position of influence in resolving these hassles. Therefore, instead of resorting to shortcuts, walk the safe path.

Leo Tarot card calculations indicate that this week will be very good for Leos in terms of finances. This week you can make investments which will be lucky for you. Stay in touch with loved ones. This is a profitable week for you where good opportunities await. There is a possibility of some special benefits or new opportunities in the workplace.