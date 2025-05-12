Tarot Predictions for All Signs on Buddha Purnima

Taurus On Buddha Purnima, the skills of Taurus individuals will be evident. On Monday, Taurus natives can take steps towards starting their work. Astrologers advise taking steps in investment-related matters today; you may benefit.

Gemini The energy, charisma, and effectiveness of Gemini natives are currently at their peak. However, the health of Gemini natives may cause concern. Stomach disorders, bile disorders, or blood pressure may be troublesome. Cancer Cancer natives may have to grapple with health problems. However, situations requiring constant running around will occur frequently. Remaining spiritual will be beneficial for you.

Leo Tarot card readings indicate that Leo natives will be full of energy on Buddha Purnima and will take some new adventurous steps. Your popularity will increase, and this will irritate your opponents. Virgo For Virgo natives, Monday, Vaishakh Purnima, indicates the possibility of financial expenditure. Today you may spend some money on self-improvement and development. There will be bitterness in relationships with your life partner, causing mental distress.

Libra Tarot card readings suggest that Libra natives currently have the potential for good profits from property and land deals. The doors to advancement will open in both business and employment. Scorpio Tarot cards indicate that Scorpio natives will complete their work today in an extremely tactful and smooth manner. However, there may be a decline in health. Some social or religious service activities may also be undertaken.

Sagittarius Tarot card readings suggest that for Sagittarius natives, Monday, May 12th, may increase mental stress. During this period, you will receive the desired support from your friends. Capricorn Tarot cards indicate that Capricorn natives will currently receive relief from mental stress. Your mental stress will reduce considerably. Problems related to children will also decrease significantly. There will be benefits in government work.