Astrology and Spirituality

Tarot Predictions for All Signs on Buddha Purnima

In today’s Tarot horoscope, we will learn from astrologer Neetika Sharma which zodiac signs will gain financial benefits on Buddha Purnima.

May 12, 2025 / 10:11 am

Patrika Desk

Tarot Cards: How will Monday, 12 May, be for people of all zodiac signs, from Aries to Pisces? Let’s find out through Tarot Cards.

Aries

Aries natives may face adversity in business matters on Monday. You may also start some important projects today. It is advised to exercise caution in partnerships.

Taurus

On Buddha Purnima, the skills of Taurus individuals will be evident. On Monday, Taurus natives can take steps towards starting their work. Astrologers advise taking steps in investment-related matters today; you may benefit.

Gemini

The energy, charisma, and effectiveness of Gemini natives are currently at their peak. However, the health of Gemini natives may cause concern. Stomach disorders, bile disorders, or blood pressure may be troublesome.

Cancer

Cancer natives may have to grapple with health problems. However, situations requiring constant running around will occur frequently. Remaining spiritual will be beneficial for you.

Leo

Tarot card readings indicate that Leo natives will be full of energy on Buddha Purnima and will take some new adventurous steps. Your popularity will increase, and this will irritate your opponents.

Virgo

For Virgo natives, Monday, Vaishakh Purnima, indicates the possibility of financial expenditure. Today you may spend some money on self-improvement and development. There will be bitterness in relationships with your life partner, causing mental distress.

Libra

Tarot card readings suggest that Libra natives currently have the potential for good profits from property and land deals. The doors to advancement will open in both business and employment.

Scorpio

Tarot cards indicate that Scorpio natives will complete their work today in an extremely tactful and smooth manner. However, there may be a decline in health. Some social or religious service activities may also be undertaken.

Sagittarius

Tarot card readings suggest that for Sagittarius natives, Monday, May 12th, may increase mental stress. During this period, you will receive the desired support from your friends.

Capricorn

Tarot cards indicate that Capricorn natives will currently receive relief from mental stress. Your mental stress will reduce considerably. Problems related to children will also decrease significantly. There will be benefits in government work.

Aquarius

Tarot card readings suggest that Aquarius natives will also see a significant reduction in problems related to children. If you have any government work today, you are likely to succeed.

Pisces

Tarot cards indicate that Pisces natives may be somewhat worried about their financial situation today. Focus will be on expenditure issues. They will suffer from cold-related illnesses, fever, etc. Avoid irregularities in diet.

