Amarnath Yatra Postponed for a Day Due to Heavy Rain

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, explained that the yatra could not commence from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camps due to heavy rainfall since the morning of 30 July. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, stated that due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall on the yatra routes, no pilgrim batches will be sent from Jammu towards Baltal or Nunwan on 31 July either. Pilgrims will be updated on the situation regularly. Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy Amarnath cave so far this year.