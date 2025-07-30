Amarnath Yatra Postponed for a Day Due to Heavy Rain

Amarnath Yatra: The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for one day, Wednesday, 30 July 2025, due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department shared this information on X, stating that the pilgrimage has been halted from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Furthermore, no pilgrim batches will depart from Bhagwati Nagar Yatra camp in Jammu on 31 July.
According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, explained that the yatra could not commence from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camps due to heavy rainfall since the morning of 30 July. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, stated that due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall on the yatra routes, no pilgrim batches will be sent from Jammu towards Baltal or Nunwan on 31 July either. Pilgrims will be updated on the situation regularly. Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy Amarnath cave so far this year.
The Amarnath Yatra is undertaken via two routes. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route undertake a 46-kilometre trek through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, which takes four days. The Baltal route is a shorter 14-kilometre path that can be completed and returned to the base camp in a single day. Helicopter services are unavailable this year due to security concerns.
The administration has made extensive arrangements for the yatra's security. Following the Pahalgam attack, in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians, security has been further strengthened. 180 additional CAPF companies have been deployed to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and local police. Security forces have secured the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatra Niwas in Jammu to the cave temple and all transit camps.
The Amarnath Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages for Hindus. Legend states that Lord Shiva revealed the secret of eternal life and immortality to Goddess Parvati in this cave. This yatra holds immense spiritual and religious significance for devotees.