30 July 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Amarnath Yatra Postponed for a Day Due to Heavy Rain

Due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for one day on Wednesday, 30 July 2025.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Image Source: IANS

Amarnath Yatra: The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for one day, Wednesday, 30 July 2025, due to heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir. The Jammu and Kashmir Information and Public Relations Department shared this information on X, stating that the pilgrimage has been halted from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Furthermore, no pilgrim batches will depart from Bhagwati Nagar Yatra camp in Jammu on 31 July.

Reason for Yatra Suspension

According to the Information and Public Relations Department, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, explained that the yatra could not commence from the Baltal and Nunwan/ Chandanwari base camps due to heavy rainfall since the morning of 30 July. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, stated that due to inclement weather and heavy rainfall on the yatra routes, no pilgrim batches will be sent from Jammu towards Baltal or Nunwan on 31 July either. Pilgrims will be updated on the situation regularly. Over 3.93 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy Amarnath cave so far this year.

Security Arrangements on the Route

The Amarnath Yatra is undertaken via two routes. Pilgrims travelling via the Pahalgam route undertake a 46-kilometre trek through Chandanwari, Sheshnag, and Panchtarni, which takes four days. The Baltal route is a shorter 14-kilometre path that can be completed and returned to the base camp in a single day. Helicopter services are unavailable this year due to security concerns.

180 Additional CAPF Companies Deployed

The administration has made extensive arrangements for the yatra's security. Following the Pahalgam attack, in which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 civilians, security has been further strengthened. 180 additional CAPF companies have been deployed to augment the existing strength of the Army, BSF, CRPF, SSB, and local police. Security forces have secured the entire route from Bhagwati Nagar Yatra Niwas in Jammu to the cave temple and all transit camps.

Religious Significance of the Amarnath Yatra

The Amarnath Yatra is one of the holiest pilgrimages for Hindus. Legend states that Lord Shiva revealed the secret of eternal life and immortality to Goddess Parvati in this cave. This yatra holds immense spiritual and religious significance for devotees.

Share the news:

Updated on:

30 Jul 2025 03:45 pm

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 03:44 pm

English News / National News / Amarnath Yatra Postponed for a Day Due to Heavy Rain
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.