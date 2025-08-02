Encounter in Kulgam: One Terrorist Killed, Others Cornered

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir eliminated another terrorist on Saturday. A gunfight between terrorists and security forces has been ongoing in the Kulgam district since late Friday night.
Intelligence reports indicated the presence of terrorists in the Akhwal forest area of Kulgam district. Following this, security forces cordoned off the area on Friday.
A search operation was then launched. Upon locating the hiding terrorists, security forces launched an operation. Reports suggest that after eliminating one terrorist, security forces have surrounded 2-3 more. Firing is ongoing from both sides.
Meanwhile, officials have stated that the identity of the slain terrorist and other details will be ascertained after the operation concludes. Since the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Army has been on high alert regarding security along the Line of Control (LOC) in Jammu and Kashmir.
Security forces are conducting aggressive operations against terrorists in interior areas. Recently, three Pakistani terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were eliminated. This marks another success.
Three hardcore Pakistani terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Suleman Shah and his two associates Abu Hamza and Jibran, were responsible for the Pahalgam attack. All three were killed on 28 July in the Harwan area of Srinagar. The army named this operation ‘Operation Mahadev’.
Following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, security forces are conducting operations against terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir. Drug traffickers and smugglers are also under the security forces' scrutiny as it is believed that funds generated from hawala money rackets and drug trafficking are used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.