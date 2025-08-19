Today’s Horoscope, 19 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 19 August 2025: 19 August, being Ekadashi and a Tuesday, brings auspicious results, financial gains, career advancement, and economic benefits for many zodiac signs. Aries will have an auspicious day. For Gemini, today is very financially beneficial. For Cancer, today is very auspicious for business; all work will be successfully completed. Leo will have a good day, with possibilities of travel and benefits from a female friend. Scorpio has the potential for financial gains. Sagittarius will see business expansion. Aquarius may benefit from property. Let's learn the horoscope from Mesh to Kanya Rashi from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.