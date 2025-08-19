Today’s Horoscope, 19 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 19 August 2025: 19 August, being Ekadashi and a Tuesday, brings auspicious results, financial gains, career advancement, and economic benefits for many zodiac signs. Aries will have an auspicious day. For Gemini, today is very financially beneficial. For Cancer, today is very auspicious for business; all work will be successfully completed. Leo will have a good day, with possibilities of travel and benefits from a female friend. Scorpio has the potential for financial gains. Sagittarius will see business expansion. Aquarius may benefit from property. Let's learn the horoscope from Mesh to Kanya Rashi from Pt. Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
People will be amazed by the changes in your work style. Today is auspicious. Your creative and artistic abilities will increase.
Many past experiences will prove useful today. Today will be a busy day with physical and mental discomfort. There is a possibility of physical discomfort, especially eye pain.
You are about to perform a charitable act. Today is very beneficial for you. Your income will increase. You will also gain financial benefits through other means.
Refrain from criticising others. Today is very auspicious for your business. Every task will be successfully completed today. You will be busy fulfilling the needs of your children.
Those who criticised you will be full of praise today. Today is a good day for you. A trip with relatives may be planned. Benefits from a female friend are possible.
Vehicle-related expenses may increase. You should not start any new work today. Restraint in language and behaviour will be in your best interest.
Give serious consideration to proposals received regarding your child's marriage before responding. Today will be a somewhat different day for you. You will be able to find time for yourself. Fun and frolic with friends is possible.
You will get a chance to speak your mind to your loved ones. New contacts will be made. Today is a day of financial gain for you. There will be a peaceful and joyful atmosphere at home, which will keep your mind happy.
There are prospects for business expansion. Time will be spent on ancestral matters. The mind will be anxious and hesitant. In such a state of mind, you will not be able to remain resolute in any task. Do not undertake any important work today, as fortune will not favour you.
Pay attention to your health and abandon your old ideas. Today you will show love in your nature. This will cause mental anxiety. Understand your children's feelings; give them plenty of affection.
Do not speak ill of anyone, especially loved ones. The relationship is already weak; do not weaken it further. The day is moderate. Improve your behaviour and stand by your word. Property gains are possible.
Family members are trying to prove you wrong. You will be unhappy due to lack of support from your siblings. You will enjoy the comforts of a vehicle. Work will proceed smoothly in the workplace.