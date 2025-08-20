Today’s Horoscope, 20 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 20 August 2025: Thanks to the auspicious confluence of Ganesh Ji's grace and Budh Pradosh, Aries will experience financial gains. Taurus individuals will benefit from investments in oil and oilseeds. Gemini natives will find their job search efforts successful. Leo will also see success in their job search. Virgo is poised for auspicious opportunities. For Libra, investments and job prospects look favourable. Scorpio natives should avoid rushing into decisions regarding their children's marriages. Sagittarius is set for profitable ventures. Aquarius individuals should thoroughly research before investing in any new business. Let's delve into the horoscope from Aries to Virgo, as provided by Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.