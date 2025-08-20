Today’s Horoscope, 20 August 2025 for All Zodiac Signs

Today's Horoscope, 20 August 2025: Thanks to the auspicious confluence of Ganesh Ji's grace and Budh Pradosh, Aries will experience financial gains. Taurus individuals will benefit from investments in oil and oilseeds. Gemini natives will find their job search efforts successful. Leo will also see success in their job search. Virgo is poised for auspicious opportunities. For Libra, investments and job prospects look favourable. Scorpio natives should avoid rushing into decisions regarding their children's marriages. Sagittarius is set for profitable ventures. Aquarius individuals should thoroughly research before investing in any new business. Let's delve into the horoscope from Aries to Virgo, as provided by Pandit Chandanshyam Narayan Vyas.
Work will outweigh reward in business. Opponents will be active, potentially disrupting your plans. Cleverness will lead to financial gains. You will be the subject of much scrutiny at home and outside. Investments and job prospects will be beneficial. Love affairs will be successful.
You will be busy with family matters. Success will boost your self-esteem. Investments in oil and oilseeds will be profitable. There will be worry and stress related to children. The workplace will be pleasant. Avoid harsh words with anyone.
You don't always act on your thoughts. First, organise yourself. A small mindset will never allow you to progress. Job search efforts will be successful. Old financial matters may be resolved.
Why do you take out your anxieties on others? Remain calm. Increased expenses will cause stress. Avoid unnecessary trouble. Injury or accident is possible. There may be obstacles in studies.
The day will be full of experiences. Disagreements with your spouse are possible. Outstanding dues will be recovered. Job search efforts will be successful. There will be unnecessary expenses; avoid disputes. New friendships will form. Old disputes may resurface.
Change your company, and your world will change. You will have to work hard to prove yourself. Fatigue and ill health are likely. A new business plan will be implemented. Work processes will improve. There will be profit.
Work will be intermittent at the start of the day. Take care of your parents' health. Travel, investment, and job prospects will be favourable. Eye problems are possible. There will be an interest in religious activities.
Avoid rushing into decisions regarding your children's marriages; a wrong decision could change your life. Avoid risky ventures. Exercise caution when using vehicles, machinery, and fire. Plans for an event will take shape.
Disagreements with your spouse are possible. Domestic matters will be resolved amicably. Obstacles to auspicious events will be removed, leading to profit. You will face opposition in political matters. Avoid disputes.
Meeting your children's needs is good, but their demands should be reasonable. Your decision-making power is weak, which is why you are lagging behind. Ill health is possible. Property-related matters will yield profits.
Understand and support the difficulties of others. Excessive anger will cause unrest. Disagreements with your father will end. Thoroughly research before investing in a new business. You will be busy preparing for upcoming family celebrations.
You may receive surprising news. You may have to work harder for your desired job. Control your speech. Don't expect too much from others. Use more pink in your attire; it will bring success.