Today’s Horoscope, October 1, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

What does today's horoscope hold for you? Find out what the stars indicate for your job changes, court cases, career, love life, family, and financial situation according to your zodiac sign. From Aries to Pisces, know who has good news and who needs to be cautious. Know today's horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces from astrologer Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.