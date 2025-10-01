Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Today’s Horoscope, October 1, 2025, for All Zodiac Signs

Know what's special for you according to your Zodiac Sign. Predictions for job, career, love, and health, court cases, from Aries to Pisces. Daily Horoscope Predictions for Aries to Pisces.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 01, 2025

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

What does today's horoscope hold for you? Find out what the stars indicate for your job changes, court cases, career, love life, family, and financial situation according to your zodiac sign. From Aries to Pisces, know who has good news and who needs to be cautious. Know today's horoscope for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces from astrologer Pandit Chandan Shyamnarayan Vyas.

Aries – Understand Your Responsibilities, Success is Near

Understand your responsibilities and act accordingly. Adversaries will be active. Financial situation will improve. Relations with siblings will strengthen.

Taurus – Expect Good News from Children

You may receive some good news related to your children. The support and cooperation of family members will be helpful in moving forward. Money will be spent on court cases.

Gemini – It is Important to Keep Personal Matters Secret

Do not make personal matters public, otherwise the results will not be favourable. You will receive cooperation from colleagues at the workplace.

Cancer – Strong Possibilities of Job Change

The behaviour of family members will be displeasing. Concerns will increase due to delays in the marriage of children. There are possibilities of a job change.

Leo – Fear of Sudden Large Expenses

You will face social criticism. Contracts in business will be cancelled. There is a possibility of a sudden large expense. The legal front will be favourable.

Virgo – Efforts to Increase Income Will Be Successful

Work will be hampered by excessive laziness. Your mother's health will improve. Efforts to increase income will be successful. Bank-related tasks will be completed.

Libra – Arrival of Guests Will Be Pleasant

You will be unhappy with your children's behaviour. Excessive anger can spoil well-made plans. Expenses on vehicles/machinery will increase. The arrival of guests will be pleasant.

Scorpio – You Will Receive Cooperation in Your Job

Timely completion of work will boost your confidence. You will receive cooperation from colleagues in your job. Land and property related matters will remain as they are.

Sagittarius – New Opportunities for Business Expansion Will Arise

There are possibilities for business expansion. Legal hurdles will be removed. Compromise is the only solution in land and property related matters. Travel will be pleasant.

Capricorn – A Major Sudden Change is Possible

You will be happy with finding your desired life partner. There are possibilities of a major sudden change. Social recognition will increase. You will receive cooperation from the government administration.

Aquarius – Opportunities for Job Change Will Arise

New experiments to increase income will be successful. Government-related tasks will be successful. There are possibilities of a job change. You will receive cooperation from your life partner.

Pisces – Matrimonial Discussions Will Be Successful

Interest in studies will increase. You will participate in social events. Religious faith will increase. Relations with your father will become cordial. Matrimonial discussions will be successful.

